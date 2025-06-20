Concerns raised for students in GTA schools as heat wave approaches

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.

By Erica Natividad

Posted June 20, 2025 8:28 pm.

With temperatures expected to soar into the 30s next week, and humidity making it feel even warmer, it will be a sweltering end to the school year, especially in schools without central air conditioning.

Some parents are expressing concern about the conditions their kids will face in the classroom, with at least one saying they plan to keep their child at home. CityNews reached out to several GTA school boards, all of which stated that measures are in place to deal with hot weather. These measures include using fans, keeping windows open, and turning off lights and computers.

“It’s really hot, like way too hot. It’s not comfortable, and we have to open the windows all the time,” said one student.

“I think we have to be prepared for it, too. I think as students we have to be prepared and not rely on teachers and the school board to help us cool down,” said another student.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week are forecast to be in the mid-30s, and factoring in the humidity, it will feel more like the low 40s, before things cool down slightly by midweek.

According to the Toronto District School Board, of its 579 schools, about 30 per cent have central air. The rest either have access to cooling centres like libraries and gyms or smaller air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Catholic District School Board says more than 80 per cent of its 196 schools have access to air-conditioned spaces, and most of the schools without air conditioning have permanent cooling centres in the library and gym.

Parents tell CityNews that while they appreciate the measures that are being taken, it’s only a patchwork solution.

“We need a/c and we need to find more sustainable solutions to this challenge because it’s every year and it’s getting worse and worse,” said one parent.

“I’ve been retired, and it’s always been an issue the last week of school and the first week of school are boiling hot,” said another, who pointed at a lack of funding for the problem. “No money. It’s always money.”

School boards in Ontario do not typically close due to extreme heat unless directed to do so by the Ministry of Education or the public health department. It is at the parents’ discretion to keep their kids at home, or if there is a concern about a medical condition, parents are encouraged to raise that directly with the school.

