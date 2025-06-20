Conservatives set January dates for convention, review of Poilievre’s leadership

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to reporters outside West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 1:47 pm.

Members of the Conservative Party of Canada will hold a national convention in late January, where they’ll vote on Pierre Poilievre’s leadership.

The party’s national council has scheduled the convention for Jan. 29 and 31 in Calgary.

Poilievre, who lost his seat in the House of Commons in the April election, will face a secret ballot vote on his continued leadership.

Such reviews happen automatically after the party loses an election and Poilievre will need to secure the support of more than half of voters at the convention to stay on.

Poilievre will also provide a report to delegates at the convention and hold an accountability session.

He’ll likely be back in Parliament by January, as he intends to run in a byelection in a rural Alberta riding — a Conservative stronghold — this summer.

Top Stories

Wanted man in Danforth homicide linked to violent crimes in Durham: police

Toronto police identified a man wanted in a stabbing homicide in the city's east end this week, with the same suspect connected to a string of violent incidents in Durham Region. According to Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year. Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May...

5h ago

3 injured in Mississauga condo fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a condo fire in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Inverhouse Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. Mississauga...

2h ago

RCMP confirm two dead in Banff National Park rockslide

A second body has been recovered following a rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.

updated

41m ago

