DHL Express halts operations as anti-replacement worker bill takes effect amid strike

A DHL Express airplane stands in the hangar during the official launching ceremony of the Airbus A330-200 cargo airplane by the European Air Transport Leipzig GmbH (EAT) at the DHL's European air freight hub in Schkeuditz near Leipzig, Germany, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 12:57 pm.

MONTREAL — DHL Express Canada shut down operations early Friday morning amid a strike and lockout, halting thousands of daily parcel deliveries across the country.

The work stoppage involving 2,100 truck drivers and other workers comes the same day that legislation banning replacement workers takes effect.

DHL has tied the shutdown to stalled negotiations with Unifor as well as the revised rules, which bar new hires from filling the role of federally regulated employees who are on strike or locked out.

The German-owned courier, whose 50,000 customers in Canada include Lululemon, Shein and Siemens, continued operations for the first dozen days of the work stoppage but began to wind down earlier this week as the legislation loomed.

Unifor president Lana Payne says the company brought in replacement workers — a claim DHL has not denied — in a move she said was legal at the time but undermining fair wages.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she met with both sides on Wednesday after DHL asked her last week to intervene in the standoff by compelling work to resume.

Top Stories

Wanted man in Danforth homicide linked to violent crimes in Durham: police

Toronto police identified a man wanted in a stabbing homicide in the city's east end this week, with the same suspect connected to a string of violent incidents in Durham Region. According to Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year. Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May...

5h ago

3 injured in Mississauga condo fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a condo fire in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Inverhouse Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. Mississauga...

2h ago

RCMP confirm two dead in Banff National Park rockslide

A second body has been recovered following a rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.

updated

44m ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Summer arrives with chance of rain and storms

Seasonal temperatures with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms on Friday as summer officially arrives late in the evening.

18h ago

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.
