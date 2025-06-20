Don’t regulate us like radio, music streamer Spotify tells CRTC

FILE - A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 2:24 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 3:20 pm.

OTTAWA — Music streamer Spotify says Canada’s federal broadcast regulator shouldn’t impose rules meant for radio on streaming services.

Appearing before a CRTC hearing Friday, company representatives compared regulating Spotify like a radio station to treating Uber like a horse and buggy operation.

“To apply yesterday’s tools to today’s platforms risks dulling Canada’s success on the global music stage,” said Xenia Manning, Spotify’s director of global music policy.

“It is essential to assess whether a real problem exists that justifies regulatory intervention. In our view, the evidence is clear. There is no market failure in audio streaming that would warrant intervention by the CRTC.”

In its written submission, Spotify argued the CRTC doesn’t have the jurisdiction to extend rules governing commercial negotiations and disputes in the broadcast sector to online players.

The CRTC is holding a hearing on market dynamics as part of its work to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

During the hearing, large cable and broadcasting companies like Bell and Rogers called on the CRTC to loosen existing rules for traditional players.

They’re taking aim at regulations governing how cable channels must be packaged and disputes about carriage of cable channels.

Bell, which appeared Wednesday, asked the CRTC to get rid of the rule it implemented nearly a decade ago requiring companies to offer a $25 basic cable package.

In its opening statement Friday, Rogers asked the CRTC to dramatically reduce regulation of cable companies.

