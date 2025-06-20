Driver charged after OPP say she fell asleep behind wheel, ended up in Mississauga pond
Posted June 20, 2025 12:38 pm.
Last Updated June 20, 2025 1:34 pm.
A woman in her 20s has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police allege she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a pond.
It happened in the Highway 401/407 area of Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
She’s facing one count of careless driving.
The vehicle was removed from the pond and the scene has been cleared.