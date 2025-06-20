A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end left one person hospitalized and another with minor injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on June 15, around 6 p.m., in the area of Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue in East York.

According to investigators, a verbal altercation escalated into violence, leading to two victims being assaulted.

One victim was reportedly attacked with a weapon and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim sustained minor injuries.

Police identified and arrested a 17-year-old youth from Toronto on Tuesday. The individual, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is facing several charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

The youth appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the altercation but continue to investigate.