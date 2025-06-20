Federal Transportation Minister Freeland ‘dismayed’ about choice of Chinese shipyard

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 8:13 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 8:36 pm.

VICTORIA — Federal Transportation Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is “dismayed” that BC Ferries has contracted a Chinese state-owned shipyard to build four new vessels in the current geopolitical context that includes “unjustified” tariffs on Canada.

Freeland says in a letter sent to provincial Transport Minister Mike Farnworth that she expects BC Ferries to inform her about all measures that it plans to take to “mitigate any security risks,” including cybersecurity problems that might arise from the decision.

BC Ferries announced earlier this month that it has contracted China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards to build four new major vessels following a five-year-long procurement process that did not include a Canadian bid.

Freeland adds she is “surprised” that BC Ferries does not have a mandate for an “appropriate level” of Canadian content in the procurement given the value of the contract, although the dollar figure hasn’t been made public.

Farnworth says in a statement that the ministry is reviewing the letter, adding that he has spoken with Freeland about the need to bolster B.C.’s shipbuilding industry.

BC Ferries says in a statement that the Chinese bid was “the strongest bid by a significant margin” and that security is a “top priority,” adding that all sensitive systems will be sourced separately and independently certified before the vessels enter service.

Top Stories

Man killed in Brampton shooting

One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police were called to an industrial area on Rutherford Road South, just east of Kennedy Road, around 5:45 p.m. Friday. A large police presence...

44m ago

Concerns raised for students in GTA schools as heat wave approaches

With temperatures expected to soar into the 30s next week, and humidity making it feel even warmer, it will be a sweltering end to the school year, especially in schools without central air conditioning. Some...

27m ago

‘Worst experience of my life’: Manitoba woman alleges wrongdoing by staff at Cuban resort

Beaten up, bruised, missing a nail – and traumatized. It couldn’t be further from how Breanna Peebles envisioned her solo trip to Cuba to celebrate her birthday. The Manitoba woman is detailing...

46m ago

Conservatives help Liberals pass major projects legislation in House of Commons

Conservative members of Parliament voted with the minority Liberal government to pass its marquee major projects legislation Friday evening, setting it up to become law before Canada Day. The legislation,...

53m ago

