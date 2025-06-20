A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year.

Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May 2025 after receiving reports of misconduct involving a teacher at a public school near Atwater Avenue and Cawthra Road in Mississauga.

According to police, the teacher allegedly physically moved four students into a room and forcibly confined them, preventing them from leaving.

Following the investigation, 36-year-old David Szybalski, an employee of the Peel District School Board (PDSB), was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

He has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

The school board confirmed with police that the accused is currently suspended pending the outcome of the legal process.

Police said that due to the serious nature of the allegations and the involvement of young students, authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.