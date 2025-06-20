Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 20, 2025 8:19 am.

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year.

Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May 2025 after receiving reports of misconduct involving a teacher at a public school near Atwater Avenue and Cawthra Road in Mississauga.

According to police, the teacher allegedly physically moved four students into a room and forcibly confined them, preventing them from leaving.

Following the investigation, 36-year-old David Szybalski, an employee of the Peel District School Board (PDSB), was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

He has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

The school board confirmed with police that the accused is currently suspended pending the outcome of the legal process.

Police said that due to the serious nature of the allegations and the involvement of young students, authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wanted man in fatal Danforth stabbing linked to attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

1h ago

Newly rebuilt Toronto's Island Café reopens following devastating 2024 fire

A Ward's Island staple is reopening just in time for the start of summer, more than a year after it was destroyed in a fire. The fire gutted the popular The Island Café, which was housed inside the...

22m ago

Weekend need to know: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and Pride

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional Pow Wow and the Indigenous Arts Festival, as well as Pride, with multiple events over the weekend. Also, just in time for the official start...

27m ago

Teen, 17, charged after stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Toronto's east end

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Toronto's east end left one person hospitalized and another with minor injuries. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on June 15,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Wanted man in fatal Danforth stabbing linked to attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

1h ago

Newly rebuilt Toronto's Island Café reopens following devastating 2024 fire

A Ward's Island staple is reopening just in time for the start of summer, more than a year after it was destroyed in a fire. The fire gutted the popular The Island Café, which was housed inside the...

22m ago

Weekend need to know: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and Pride

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional Pow Wow and the Indigenous Arts Festival, as well as Pride, with multiple events over the weekend. Also, just in time for the official start...

27m ago

Teen, 17, charged after stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Toronto's east end

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Toronto's east end left one person hospitalized and another with minor injuries. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on June 15,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Summer arrives with chance of rain and storms

Seasonal temperatures with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms on Friday as summer officially arrives late in the evening.

14h ago

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

22h ago

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

22h ago

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

22h ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.
More Videos