Parliament set to rise today, with MPs to vote on controversial major projects bill

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 5:15 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects and internal trade bill will be voted on today before the House of Commons rises until September.

A closure motion the government passed to limit debate says the House won’t adjourn today until debate wraps up on Bill C-5 and it clears the chamber.

The Liberal government’s controversial legislation, which would let cabinet quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines, sailed through committee in the early hours of Thursday with support from the Conservatives.

Indigenous and environmental groups and some opposition MPs and senators have criticized the government for rushing a bill through Parliament that gives cabinet such sweeping powers.

The legislation was amended Thursday to withdraw the power it gave cabinet to sidestep the Indian Act after weeks of criticism from First Nations leaders.

As Canada continues to grapple with U.S. tariffs, Carney on Thursday called C-5 called the “core” of Canada’s domestic economic response.

A Senate programming motion has the upper chamber wrapping up its examination of Bill C-5 by June 27.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

