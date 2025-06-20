Police seek help identifying individuals in suspicious incidents involving children

A photo of a man police in Peel Region are looking to identify in connection with multiple suspicious incidents in Brampton in early June 2025. PRP/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 20, 2025 4:15 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 4:44 pm.

Peel Regional Police are trying to identify a man after reports he was taking photographs and approaching children at a park in Brampton earlier this month.

Police received two separate reports in early June about the same elderly man at a park near 590 North Park Drive.

“On both occasions, the man allegedly asked the children where they lived and whether they wanted to go with him,” a police release states.

“In one instance, the man was accompanied by an elderly woman and an adolescent girl while walking in the area of Meridian Road. The interactions made the children uncomfortable, and they reported the incidents to trusted adults.”

The man is described as South Asian, between 60 and 70 years old with a thin build and white medium length beard. He was wearing traditional Indian clothing (kurta pajama), a black vest, and a turquoise or green turban.

Peel Police stress that no criminal offences have been alleged, but they are looking to speak to the man and woman “to better understand the nature and intent of the interactions.”

If you know anything, contact Peel police.

