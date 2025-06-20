Police searching for female suspect after male stabbed on Queen St. streetcar

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect after a male was stabbed on the Queen Street streetcar Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near Queen and Peter streets just before 4 p.m. for reports that a person had been stabbed.

A male was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The female suspect involved fled the scene.

Toronto police say the investigation is in it’s early stages and it’s not yet known whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The westbound lanes of Queen Street were closed at Beverly Street but have since reopened.