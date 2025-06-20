Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes on a UK air force base

FILE - A British Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft carrying members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade arrives at Brize Norton, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2025

Last Updated June 20, 2025 7:40 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police are searching for suspects and the military is reviewing security arrangements after pro-Palestinian activists broke into a Royal Air Force Base and damaged two planes with red paint, officials said Friday.

The group Palestine Action said two members entered RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday and used electric scooters to approach the Voyager jets, which are used for air-to-air refueling.

The duo sprayed red paint into the planes’ turbine engines with repurposed fire extinguishers and caused further damage with crowbars, according to the group, which released video footage appearing to show an individual approach a jet and spray paint into the engine.

The activists left the base without being detained, Palestine Action said.

The group said in a statement that “despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets.” It called the U.K. “an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

Britain’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident, saying: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets.” Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the vandalism “disgraceful” in a post on X.

The government said two planes were being checked for damage, and that the vandalism had not stopped any planned aircraft movements or operations.

“A full security review is underway at Brize Norton,” Starmer’s office said. “We are reviewing security across the whole defense estate.”

Planes from Brize Norton, 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of London, regularly fly to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, Britain’s main air base for operations in the Middle East. The U.K. has sent more Typhoon fighter jets and Voyager tankers to Cyprus since the Israel-Iran war started a week ago for what Starmer called “contingency support.”

Iran has threatened to attack U.S., French and British bases in the region if those countries help Israel fend off Iranian strikes.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that it had “received a report of people gaining access to RAF Brize Norton and causing criminal damage.”

Officers were working with staff at the base and the Ministry of Defense Police to arrest the perpetrators, the force said.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Wanted man in fatal Danforth stabbing linked to attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

21m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

13h ago

Toronto police officer injured in crash with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

10h ago

Weekend need to know: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and Pride

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional Pow Wow and the Indigenous Arts Festival, as well as Pride, with multiple events over the weekend. Keep in mind, there are two subway closures...

14h ago

