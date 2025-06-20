Statistics Canada reports April retail sales up 0.3 per cent at $70.1 billion

New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 8:57 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 9:16 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.3 per cent to $70.1 billion in April, helped by gains in sales at new and used car dealers.

However, the agency says its preliminary figures for May point to a drop of 1.1 per cent for that month.

For April, six of nine subsectors were up as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.9 per cent, boosted by a 2.9 per cent increase at new car dealer and a 2.1 per cent rise at used car dealers.

Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers rose 1.0 per cent, while furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers gained 0.8 per cent. Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers fell 2.2 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, gained 0.1 per cent in April.

In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 0.5 per cent in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year. Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May...

1h ago

Wanted man in fatal Danforth stabbing linked to attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

1h ago

Newly rebuilt Toronto's Island Café reopens following devastating 2024 fire

A Ward's Island staple is reopening just in time for the start of summer, more than a year after it was destroyed in a fire. The fire gutted the popular The Island Café, which was housed inside the...

22m ago

Weekend need to know: Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and Pride

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional Pow Wow and the Indigenous Arts Festival, as well as Pride, with multiple events over the weekend. Also, just in time for the official start...

27m ago

