1 driver sent to hospital after colliding with a water tanker in North York
Posted June 21, 2025 12:54 pm.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in North York on Saturday morning.
The Toronto Police Service says the crash – involving two vehicles – happened just before 8:30 a.m., at Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue, near Keele Street.
One driver was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Photos from the scene show a commercial water tanker and a white SUV with severe damage to its front-end.
Roads in the area were closed for more than several hours while crews cleaned debris and opened again just before 1:00 p.m.