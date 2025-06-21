1 driver sent to hospital after colliding with a water tanker in North York

Photo shows the scene of a collision in North York. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 21, 2025 12:54 pm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in North York on Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Service says the crash – involving two vehicles – happened just before 8:30 a.m., at Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue, near Keele Street.

One driver was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show a commercial water tanker and a white SUV with severe damage to its front-end.

Roads in the area were closed for more than several hours while crews cleaned debris and opened again just before 1:00 p.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Huge portion of Ontario under heat warning ahead of 'dangerous' humidity

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a huge portion of Ontario in anticipation of sweltering temperatures that are expected to bring high humidity on Sunday. The national weather agency...

1h ago

Events are being held across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA — Hundreds of events are planned across the country on Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. First observed in 1996, Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis...

1h ago

Mississauga man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under 16: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a Mississauga man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under the age of 16. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the suspect contacted the victims...

4h ago

Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for. They said the aircraft operated by Airmedic...

4m ago

Top Stories

Huge portion of Ontario under heat warning ahead of 'dangerous' humidity

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a huge portion of Ontario in anticipation of sweltering temperatures that are expected to bring high humidity on Sunday. The national weather agency...

1h ago

Events are being held across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA — Hundreds of events are planned across the country on Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. First observed in 1996, Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis...

1h ago

Mississauga man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under 16: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a Mississauga man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under the age of 16. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the suspect contacted the victims...

4h ago

Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for. They said the aircraft operated by Airmedic...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Manitoba woman details horrifying experience at Cuban resort

A Manitoba woman has come forward with allegations of a horrifying experience at a Cuban resort after returning to Canada beaten and bruised. She's warning others in hopes of saving them from a similar situation. 

18h ago

2:48
Parents raise concerns over lack of air conditioning in schools

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.

18h ago

3:06
Danforth murder suspect linked to history of violence: police

As police search continue to search for a suspect accused of murdering a man on the Danforth Tuesday, Shauna Hunt tells us, he's now tied to another vicious crime in the GTA.

19h ago

1:04
Car pulled out of Highway 401 pond after driver swerves off road

Ontario Provincial Police pulled out a vehicle from a pond off Highway 401 after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and swerved off the road.
0:26
WATCH: Fire in Mississauga condo sends plume of smoke into air

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire broke out of a Mississauga condo.

More Videos