1 driver sent to hospital after colliding with a water tanker in North York

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in North York on Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Service says the crash – involving two vehicles – happened just before 8:30 a.m., at Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue, near Keele Street.

One driver was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show a commercial water tanker and a white SUV with severe damage to its front-end.

Roads in the area were closed for more than several hours while crews cleaned debris and opened again just before 1:00 p.m.