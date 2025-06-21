1 person seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing; suspect in custody
Posted June 21, 2025 9:15 pm.
One person is in custody after someone was stabbed inside a building in Regent Park.
Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the Sackville Street and Dundas Street East area just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found a person suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene and they were also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.