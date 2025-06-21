Events are being held across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

Kwakwaka'wakw dancers perform at a gathering on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Vancouver on Friday, June. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2025 7:17 am.

OTTAWA — Hundreds of events are planned across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day.

First observed in 1996, Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures and traditions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will take part in a closed event to mark the day.

The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she will host youth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to mark the day by crafting paper hearts with “messages of reconciliation, hope and commitment.”

The Governor General will plant the hearts in Rideau Hall’s “heart garden,” which honours Indigenous people who died in residential schools, along with survivors.

“Each heart is a symbol of our collective responsibility to listen to and carry forward their stories — of pain and disappointment, strength and courage — and to commit to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action,” Simon’s office said.

This year’s Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa. The festival features a competition powwow, traditional foods and teaching sessions.

Starting Saturday, the Forks in Winnipeg will host Many Nations, One Heartbeat, an 11-day festival of Indigenous performances, games, fashion and crafts.

Organizers say the festival will honour “the stories, strength, and resilience of Indigenous communities, especially in this moment of significant displacement due to Manitoba’s wildfire.”

And in Toronto, the Na-Me-Res Traditional Powwow and Indigenous Arts Festival will take place Saturday at the Fort York National Historic Site, featuring traditional dances, live concerts and a food market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ottawa considering 'combination of approaches' to 20% military pay hike

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty's office says it's considering a “combination of approaches” to boosting pay for armed service members, including introducing retention bonuses for “stress...

7m ago

First Nations youth say they're 'starting a movement' against major projects bills

OTTAWA — First Nations youth leaders are warning Canadians can expect a long, tense summer of protests as governments push forward with plans to fast-track major projects — and young people will be...

9m ago

Man in his 30s killed in Brampton shooting

A man in his 30s is dead following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police were called to an industrial area on Rutherford Road South, just east of Kennedy Road, around 5:45 p.m. Friday. When police...

9h ago

Man dead after truck, motorcycle crash on Gardiner Expressway

A man in his 20s is dead following a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto police say several motorcycles were on the eastbound portion of the highway when one...

7h ago

