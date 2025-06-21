Huge portion of Ontario under heat warning ahead of ‘dangerous’ humidity

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a huge portion of Ontario in anticipation of sweltering temperatures that are expected to bring high humidity on Sunday.

The national weather agency says the heat begin Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach daytime highs of 31 to 36 C, with humidex values in the low to mid-40s.

“The heat will peak on Monday, but the humidity will be at its highest on Sunday across the Greater Toronto Area,” says CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam. “The heat on Sunday will be some of the hottest air we’ve dealt with in quite some time.”

Environment Canada is reminding the public to take proactive steps to stay safe during the extreme heat.

“Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day,” officials warn.

“Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water,” they added.

“Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check the vehicle before locking to make sure no one is left behind.”

There are numerous celebrations happening across Toronto this weekend, including the TD Toronto Jazz Festival, PLAY! Taiwan Music and Food Fest and multiple Pride events.

“With so many events going on around the city on Sunday, it is extra important to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen because the UV index is considered very high,” Lam explains.

“Another problem is the fact that we don’t have any relief coming our way during the overnights. By Sunday night, overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s and the humidex, during the overnight, will be in the low 30s. This is also part of the criteria needed for a heat warning, since there’s no way to cool things down, when we typically would,” he added.

“Monday’s heat will actually be more intense. Temperatures will be into the mid 30s and humidex values will be back into the low 40s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will still be very warm and there’s a chance for a few isolated rain showers moving through by Tuesday in the late afternoon,” Lam says.