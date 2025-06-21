Huge portion of Ontario under heat warning ahead of ‘dangerous’ humidity

Mostly cloudy start to the first full day of summer with the slight chance of an early afternoon shower. Temperatures will be in the high 20s, feeling more like 36.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 21, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2025 11:35 am.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a huge portion of Ontario in anticipation of sweltering temperatures that are expected to bring high humidity on Sunday.

The national weather agency says the heat begin Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday. 

Temperatures are expected to reach daytime highs of 31 to 36 C, with humidex values in the low to mid-40s.

“The heat will peak on Monday, but the humidity will be at its highest on Sunday across the Greater Toronto Area,” says CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam. “The heat on Sunday will be some of the hottest air we’ve dealt with in quite some time.”

Environment Canada is reminding the public to take proactive steps to stay safe during the extreme heat.

“Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day,” officials warn.

“Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water,” they added.

“Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check the vehicle before locking to make sure no one is left behind.”

There are numerous celebrations happening across Toronto this weekend, including the TD Toronto Jazz Festival, PLAY! Taiwan Music and Food Fest and multiple Pride events.

“With so many events going on around the city on Sunday, it is extra important to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen because the UV index is considered very high,” Lam explains.

“Another problem is the fact that we don’t have any relief coming our way during the overnights. By Sunday night, overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s and the humidex, during the overnight, will be in the low 30s. This is also part of the criteria needed for a heat warning, since there’s no way to cool things down, when we typically would,” he added.

“Monday’s heat will actually be more intense. Temperatures will be into the mid 30s and humidex values will be back into the low 40s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will still be very warm and there’s a chance for a few isolated rain showers moving through by Tuesday in the late afternoon,” Lam says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver sent to hospital after colliding with a water tanker in North York

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in North York on Saturday morning. The Toronto Police Service says the crash – involving two vehicles – happened just before 8:30 a.m., at...

34m ago

Events are being held across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA — Hundreds of events are planned across the country on Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. First observed in 1996, Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis...

1h ago

Mississauga man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under 16: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a Mississauga man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under the age of 16. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the suspect contacted the victims...

4h ago

Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for. They said the aircraft operated by Airmedic...

2m ago

Top Stories

1 driver sent to hospital after colliding with a water tanker in North York

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in North York on Saturday morning. The Toronto Police Service says the crash – involving two vehicles – happened just before 8:30 a.m., at...

34m ago

Events are being held across the country Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA — Hundreds of events are planned across the country on Saturday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. First observed in 1996, Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis...

1h ago

Mississauga man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under 16: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a Mississauga man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under the age of 16. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the suspect contacted the victims...

4h ago

Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for. They said the aircraft operated by Airmedic...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Manitoba woman details horrifying experience at Cuban resort

A Manitoba woman has come forward with allegations of a horrifying experience at a Cuban resort after returning to Canada beaten and bruised. She's warning others in hopes of saving them from a similar situation. 

18h ago

2:48
Parents raise concerns over lack of air conditioning in schools

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.

18h ago

3:06
Danforth murder suspect linked to history of violence: police

As police search continue to search for a suspect accused of murdering a man on the Danforth Tuesday, Shauna Hunt tells us, he's now tied to another vicious crime in the GTA.

19h ago

1:04
Car pulled out of Highway 401 pond after driver swerves off road

Ontario Provincial Police pulled out a vehicle from a pond off Highway 401 after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and swerved off the road.
0:26
WATCH: Fire in Mississauga condo sends plume of smoke into air

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire broke out of a Mississauga condo.

More Videos