Man, 39, charged with sexual assault of 2 women in North York

Police have released a photo of 39-year-old Rafael Martinez Moreno of Toronto. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 21, 2025 1:37 pm.

Police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in Toronto.

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the suspect contacted the women about an employment opportunity on Tuesday, June 17.

The victims met the suspect and were transported in a vehicle to the location of the job in North York, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

“The victims were both sexually assaulted by the suspect,” TPS said in a news release.

On Saturday, authorities announced the arrest of 39-year-old Rafael Martinez Moreno of Toronto. He faces four charges, including three counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and two counts of disobeying a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 20, 2025.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

