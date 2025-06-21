Man wanted for alleged violent assault at TTC subway station

Photo of Anthony Nguyen, wanted in connection with an alleged violent assault at a TTC subway station on June 21, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 21, 2025 6:11 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man following a violent assault at a TTC subway station on Saturday.

Police say a person was exiting Bathurst subway station just after 9:30 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown man, who allegedly choked, sexually assaulted and assaulted the victim.

A second person attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Police say both victims sustained non-life threatening physical injuries.

Investigators say they are looking for 32-year-old Anthony Nguyen, who is wanted for two counts of assault, sexual assault and choking.

Nguyen is described as five-feet-10 with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and black and white running shoes.

