Mississauga man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under 16: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a Mississauga man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls under the age of 16.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the suspect contacted the victims on social media between September 2024 and June 2025.

“The accused engaged in sexual relations with the victims who were under the age of 16,” PRP said in a press release.

On Wednesday, police arrested 28-year-old Carlos Galeano. He’s facing four charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, breach of probation and assault.

Investigators say the suspect used the online name “-Polo Papi-” and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.