Airmedic suspends operations after Quebec helicopter crash leaves four missing

NATASHQUAN — A search resumed Sunday for four people who are missing after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec’s North Shore during a rescue operation.

The Airmedic helicopter was involved in an accident around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Natashquan, Que., just over 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Airmedic said in a statement Sunday that it has suspended its operations in order to offer support to its employees.

“This tragedy has deeply shaken the entire Airmedic family,” the company said. “Due to this, management has temporarily suspended operations in order to prioritize the well-being of our teams and provide them with all the necessary support.”

The company said police and search-and-rescue teams have been looking for the missing people “on the ground, in the air, and on the water.” It said provincial police divers joined the search on Sunday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the helicopter was in the process of a medical evacuation when it crashed into a lake shortly after takeoff with five people aboard.

One crew member was rescued and Airmedic said their life was not in danger.

Airmedic specializes in air medical transport and operates both planes and helicopters as part of its fleet. It is a private company that offers its services across Canada.

Quebec provincial police confirmed late Sunday afternoon that the search was ongoing and that neither the helicopter nor the four people had been located.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press