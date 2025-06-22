Carney says Middle East ‘highly volatile’ after U.S. strikes Iran, calls for calm

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling for de-escalation after the United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday.

Carney issued a social media post saying the U.S. military action was “designed to alleviate” threats posed by Iran, but the situation in the Middle East remains “highly volatile.”

He says stability in the region is a priority and is calling on parties to get back to the negotiating table to find a diplomatic solution.

The military intervention brings the United States into Israel’s efforts to scuttle Iran’s nuclear program, which Carney says in his post poses a threat to international security.

He also cites a statement from G7 leaders coming out of the summit held in Alberta last week saying the solution to the Iranian crisis should involve a broader de-escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

Carney is heading to Europe today for a trip dominated by security and defence talks at the EU and NATO summits.

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press