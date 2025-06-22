City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

A long lineup is seen at Alex Duff Memorial Pool as residents wait to get some relief from high heat and humidity on June 22, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted June 22, 2025 6:12 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2025 6:17 pm.

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents.

CityNews witnessed long lines at several city pools, with several people reaching out to say they were being turned away from accessing pools due to the high temperatures.

“Despite being promoted as a cooling refuge from the heat by the city, Alex Duff Memorial Pool is operating at limited capacity, with only one pool open,” said Naomi. “The reduced access has left residents waiting in long outdoor lines for over an hour in the sweltering heat.”

Naomi went on to say she was led to believe that the delay and closure were due to the fact that there were fewer lifeguards on duty due to the humidity.

Jeff, who was also waiting to get into the pool, said that while they had not been waiting for too long, they were likely giving up and going home.

“The line hasn’t moved very much and people go in as people come out,” he said, adding he was told the only reason some of the pools are open is because the lifeguards are volunteering to work under the intense heat.

Several other people indicated Maryvale Pool in Scarborough, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool and West Deane Pool were also closed or restricting access due to the high heat and humidity.

In a statement posted on the city’s website, officials say the intermittent closures were necessary due to “provincial requirements related to heat and humidex (45C+) protocols.”

“The City of Toronto has pools staffed and ready to support people beat the heat,” a City spokesperson said in an email to CityNews.  “Staff remain on site to re-open pools as soon as possible.”

“Ensuring the safety of residents and City staff remains a key priority. The City will continue to monitor heat levels as the day progresses, with the aim of reopening our outdoor pools as soon as possible.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the GTA and all of southern Ontario, calling for temperatures on Sunday to reach highs in the mid-30s with humidex values in the low to mid-40s.

The heat is expected to peak on Monday, with CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam saying it will be some of the hottest air the city has dealt with in quite some time.

Relief from the heat event is not expected until late Tuesday at the earliest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

50m ago

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

3h ago

1 man dead in 'targeted' stabbing at North York shelter; suspect arrested

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing in North York. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after noon on Sunday. When...

11m ago

1 woman dead in Hamilton house fire

One woman is dead following a fire in the east end of Hamilton on Sunday. Fire officials say they were called to a home on Mons Avenue around noon. When they arrived, crews were met with heavy flames...

2h ago

Top Stories

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

50m ago

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

3h ago

1 man dead in 'targeted' stabbing at North York shelter; suspect arrested

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing in North York. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after noon on Sunday. When...

11m ago

1 woman dead in Hamilton house fire

One woman is dead following a fire in the east end of Hamilton on Sunday. Fire officials say they were called to a home on Mons Avenue around noon. When they arrived, crews were met with heavy flames...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.
2:35
Mahmoud Khalil released from ICE detention centre after 104 days

A U.S. judge ordered on Friday that Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil be immediately released from immigration custody.
2:03
Keith Urban Giving Canadians Memories of a Lifetime

Country music Superstar Keith Urban has provided music fans memories for life but for one lucky fan they get a gift of a lifetime. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

2:48
Parents raise concerns over lack of air conditioning in schools

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.
3:06
Danforth murder suspect linked to history of violence: police

As police search continue to search for a suspect accused of murdering a man on the Danforth Tuesday, Shauna Hunt tells us, he's now tied to another vicious crime in the GTA.

More Videos