City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents.

CityNews witnessed long lines at several city pools, with several people reaching out to say they were being turned away from accessing pools due to the high temperatures.

“Despite being promoted as a cooling refuge from the heat by the city, Alex Duff Memorial Pool is operating at limited capacity, with only one pool open,” said Naomi. “The reduced access has left residents waiting in long outdoor lines for over an hour in the sweltering heat.”

Naomi went on to say she was led to believe that the delay and closure were due to the fact that there were fewer lifeguards on duty due to the humidity.

Jeff, who was also waiting to get into the pool, said that while they had not been waiting for too long, they were likely giving up and going home.

“The line hasn’t moved very much and people go in as people come out,” he said, adding he was told the only reason some of the pools are open is because the lifeguards are volunteering to work under the intense heat.

Several other people indicated Maryvale Pool in Scarborough, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool and West Deane Pool were also closed or restricting access due to the high heat and humidity.

In a statement posted on the city’s website, officials say the intermittent closures were necessary due to “provincial requirements related to heat and humidex (45C+) protocols.”

“The City of Toronto has pools staffed and ready to support people beat the heat,” a City spokesperson said in an email to CityNews. “Staff remain on site to re-open pools as soon as possible.”

“Ensuring the safety of residents and City staff remains a key priority. The City will continue to monitor heat levels as the day progresses, with the aim of reopening our outdoor pools as soon as possible.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the GTA and all of southern Ontario, calling for temperatures on Sunday to reach highs in the mid-30s with humidex values in the low to mid-40s.

The heat is expected to peak on Monday, with CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam saying it will be some of the hottest air the city has dealt with in quite some time.

Relief from the heat event is not expected until late Tuesday at the earliest.