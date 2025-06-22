Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

John McCallum, arrives to brief members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 22, 2025 1:32 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2025 1:37 pm.

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum had died, according to a statement from his family which was posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of The Honourable John McCallum. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 21, 2025,” the statement reads. “He was 75 years old.”

“We are grateful to the medical team at Credit Valley Hospital who provided care and support during this difficult time,” the family added.

Throughout his political career, McCallum held several cabinet posts, including Minister of National Defence, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Minister of Revenue and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Most recently, he served as Canada’s ambassador to China from 2017 to 2019.

Before entering politics, McCallum worked as a professor and Dean of Arts at McGill University. He later went on to be the Chief Economist at the Royal Bank of Canada.

