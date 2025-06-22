1 man arrested in ‘targeted’ stabbing at North York shelter that sent 2 people to hospital

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 22, 2025 2:55 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2025 4:37 pm.

Police are investigating after two people were sent to a hospital with injuries following reports of a stabbing in North York.

Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after noon on Sunday. When they arrived, officers located two people with injuries. They were both transported to a hospital. One of the individuals was listed in critical condition..

One man was taken into custody.

Investigators say they believe the incident was targeted, but provided no further details.

The building is a former hotel that was acquired by the City of Toronto in 2016 to provide additional capacity in the city’s shelter system. According to the city’s website, the facility has up to 400 beds and is open to all genders. It is staffed 24 hours a day and provides wrap-around support for residents in their search for housing.

Top Stories

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

49m ago

Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum had died, according to a statement from his family which was posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “With heavy hearts, we share the passing...

1h ago

'I was living in fear': Queer refugee describes their harrowing escape from persecution 

Rahma Esslouani says she has faced relentless violence and persecution due to her gender and sexual identity, but with the help of a local charity, she was able to seek asylum in Canada and escape the abuse.

1h ago

US inserts itself into Israel's war against Iran, claims 'severe damage' at nuclear sites

The United States inserted itself into Israel’s war against Iran by dropping 30,000-pound bombs on a uranium enrichment site early Sunday, raising urgent questions about what remains of Tehran’s...

2h ago

