1 man arrested in ‘targeted’ stabbing at North York shelter that sent 2 people to hospital

Police are investigating after two people were sent to a hospital with injuries following reports of a stabbing in North York.

Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after noon on Sunday. When they arrived, officers located two people with injuries. They were both transported to a hospital. One of the individuals was listed in critical condition..

One man was taken into custody.

Investigators say they believe the incident was targeted, but provided no further details.

The building is a former hotel that was acquired by the City of Toronto in 2016 to provide additional capacity in the city’s shelter system. According to the city’s website, the facility has up to 400 beds and is open to all genders. It is staffed 24 hours a day and provides wrap-around support for residents in their search for housing.