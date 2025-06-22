Spain reaches deal with NATO ahead of summit to be excluded from 5% defense spending goal

FILE- Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks on camera as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2025 2:32 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2025 4:08 pm.

MADRID (AP) — Spain reached a deal with NATO to be excluded from a 5% of GDP defense spending target, days before the military alliance’s leaders will gather at a summit, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Sunday.

“Spain will, therefore, not spend 5% of its GDP on defense, but its participation, weight and legitimacy in NATO remain intact,” Sánchez said in a televised address.

Sánchez said that Spain would be able to keep its commitments to the 32-nation military alliance by spending 2.1% of GDP on defense needs.

In letters exchanged on Sunday between NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Sánchez, Spain was granted the exemption and the language around the 5% spending target was made to no longer include “all allies,” Sánchez said.

On Thursday, Sánchez told Rutte in a separate letter that Spain could not commit to the spending target. The move threatened to derail the upcoming summit at The Hague, which U.S. President Donald Trump is due to attend, since any new spending guidelines have to made with the consensus of all 32 NATO member states.

Last year, Spain spent 1.28% per NATO estimates on military expenditure, making it the alliance’s lowest spender. In April, Sánchez announced that the government would raise defense spending to 2% this year, a move that he received pushback for at home including from some allies.

On Friday, Trump said Spain “has to pay what everybody else has to pay,” calling the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy “a very low payer.”

“They were either good negotiators or they weren’t doing the right thing,” Trump told reporters.

On Sunday, Sánchez said Spain “believes that Europe should take charge of its own defense, an idea aligned with opinions such as those expressed by President Trump.”

But he called reaching a 5% spending target “incompatible with our worldview.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

51m ago

1 man arrested in 'targeted' stabbing at North York shelter that sent 2 people to hospital

Police are investigating after two people were sent to a hospital with injuries following reports of a stabbing in North York. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly...

49m ago

Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum had died, according to a statement from his family which was posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “With heavy hearts, we share the passing...

1h ago

'I was living in fear': Queer refugee describes their harrowing escape from persecution 

Rahma Esslouani says she has faced relentless violence and persecution due to her gender and sexual identity, but with the help of a local charity, she was able to seek asylum in Canada and escape the abuse.

1h ago

Top Stories

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

51m ago

1 man arrested in 'targeted' stabbing at North York shelter that sent 2 people to hospital

Police are investigating after two people were sent to a hospital with injuries following reports of a stabbing in North York. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly...

49m ago

Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum had died, according to a statement from his family which was posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “With heavy hearts, we share the passing...

1h ago

'I was living in fear': Queer refugee describes their harrowing escape from persecution 

Rahma Esslouani says she has faced relentless violence and persecution due to her gender and sexual identity, but with the help of a local charity, she was able to seek asylum in Canada and escape the abuse.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.

22h ago

2:03
Keith Urban Giving Canadians Memories of a Lifetime

Country music Superstar Keith Urban has provided music fans memories for life but for one lucky fan they get a gift of a lifetime. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

2:48
Parents raise concerns over lack of air conditioning in schools

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.
2:38
Heat wave ushers in start of summer

Mostly cloudy start to the first full day of summer with the slight chance of an early afternoon shower. Temperatures will be in the high 20s, feeling more like 36.
0:26
WATCH: Fire in Mississauga condo sends plume of smoke into air

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire broke out of a Mississauga condo.

More Videos