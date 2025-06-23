2 males wanted for shooting at police in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 23, 2025 11:47 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two male suspects who reportedly shot at police in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

The two suspects then shot at police before fleeing the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

There are no detailed suspect descriptions available but police say one of the males was wearing a white shirt.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says Iran and Israel to have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

President Donald Trump on Monday declared the “12 day war” between Israel and Iran as likely ending in a ceasefire, validating the strategic gamble of a devastating U.S. airstrike this weekend on three...

5h ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

5h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked another effort by the Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, saying officials' “misplaced efforts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says Iran and Israel to have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

President Donald Trump on Monday declared the “12 day war” between Israel and Iran as likely ending in a ceasefire, validating the strategic gamble of a devastating U.S. airstrike this weekend on three...

5h ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

5h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked another effort by the Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, saying officials' “misplaced efforts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Excavator used in failed break-in at Scarborough bank

Afua Baah speaks with business owners who are assessing the damage left behind at a Scarborough Plaza after suspects allegedly tried to break in to a bank overnight using an excavator.

5h ago

0:51
Iran launches attack on U.S. army base in Qatar

Iran fired a retaliation of missiles to a U.S. army base in Qatar following U.S. President Trump's swift move to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

8h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow responds to criticism over pool closures during heat wave

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said some public pools had 'closure periods' during an intense heat wave to protect staff working outside.

9h ago

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

10h ago

3:26
Toronto under sweltering heat wave, schools boost cooling measures

The TDSB says they're using 'cooling centres' and taking other precautions to help keep students out of the heat as a sweltering heat wave continues to be felt across the city.

11h ago

More Videos