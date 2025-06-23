2 males wanted for shooting at police in Etobicoke
Posted June 23, 2025 11:47 pm.
Toronto police are searching for two male suspects who reportedly shot at police in Etobicoke.
Officers were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.
The two suspects then shot at police before fleeing the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
There are no detailed suspect descriptions available but police say one of the males was wearing a white shirt.