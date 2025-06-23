Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say a 61-year-old woman is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Ajax over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Kingston Road West and Chapman Drive.

Police say a 60-year-old woman from Pickering was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Corolla when it collided with a black Honda Accord.

The Toyota driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while her passenger—a 61-year-old Pickering woman—was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old Pickering man, was not injured. Two female passengers in the Honda, aged 18 and 19, were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact DRPS investigators.