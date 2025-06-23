The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a homicide at Ajax GO Station.

DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy police presence in the parking lot was expected on Monday morning.

No other details on the investigation were immediately provided, but police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

DRPS said it’s the fourth homicide in Durham Region in 2025.

Police said that while train service continues at the Ajax GO Station lot, commuters should expect some delays and limitations on parking availability.