Police investigating homicide at Ajax GO Station parking lot

A Durham regional police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 5:48 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 6:02 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a homicide at Ajax GO Station.

DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy police presence in the parking lot was expected on Monday morning.

No other details on the investigation were immediately provided, but police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

DRPS said it’s the fourth homicide in Durham Region in 2025.

Police said that while train service continues at the Ajax GO Station lot, commuters should expect some delays and limitations on parking availability. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

22m ago

City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents. CityNews...

9h ago

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

10h ago

Ontario proposes to weaken impending new recycling rules over costs to producers

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is proposing to weaken an impending slate of new recycling rules because producers of the materials said the system is getting too expensive. The province...

48m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

22m ago

City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents. CityNews...

9h ago

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

10h ago

Ontario proposes to weaken impending new recycling rules over costs to producers

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is proposing to weaken an impending slate of new recycling rules because producers of the materials said the system is getting too expensive. The province...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

11h ago

3:04
World reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran

World leaders, politicians, and civilians -- providing a mixed bag of reactions to the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear hubs. Karling Donoghue takes a look.

10h ago

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.
2:03
Keith Urban Giving Canadians Memories of a Lifetime

Country music Superstar Keith Urban has provided music fans memories for life but for one lucky fan they get a gift of a lifetime. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

2:48
Parents raise concerns over lack of air conditioning in schools

With temperatures set to soar into the 30s for the final week of school, parents are raising concerns about the lack of air conditioning in some Toronto classrooms. Erica Natividad with the response from school boards.
More Videos