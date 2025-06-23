The Big Story

There is a way to make flying more affordable, but will the government actually do it?

An airplane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 23, 2025 7:28 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 9:02 am.

In a newly released study, Canada’s Competition Bureau says there is a way to lower the cost of plane tickets and give Canadians more flight options.

The Bureau suggests changing the rules around foreign ownership, which is currently capped in this country, leading to what it says is weak competition and therefore, an impediment to lower prices.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney talks about the new report with Brad Callaghan, associate deputy commissioner at the Competition Bureau Canada.

Top Stories

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

updated

3m ago

Police investigating homicide at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a homicide at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

The victims of Air India Flight 182 remembered

Forty years ago, 329 people on board Air India Flight 182 were instantly killed when a bomb inside the aircraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Ireland. On June 23, 1985, Flight...

1h ago

