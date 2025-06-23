The Big Story
There is a way to make flying more affordable, but will the government actually do it?
Posted June 23, 2025 7:28 am.
Last Updated June 23, 2025 9:02 am.
In a newly released study, Canada’s Competition Bureau says there is a way to lower the cost of plane tickets and give Canadians more flight options.
The Bureau suggests changing the rules around foreign ownership, which is currently capped in this country, leading to what it says is weak competition and therefore, an impediment to lower prices.
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney talks about the new report with Brad Callaghan, associate deputy commissioner at the Competition Bureau Canada.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.