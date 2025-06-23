Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 5:52 am.

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Saturday, saying hot and humid conditions will likely continue until Wednesday. Humidex values will linger in the mid-40s, creating dangerously hot conditions.

“The first significant heat event of the season with dangerously hot and humid conditions is expected to continue into the week,” Canada’s weather agency stated.

In Toronto, the agency says the city saw a daytime high of 35 °C on Sunday, with the humidex making it feel like 46. Toronto set a new record for June humidity, with the humidex soaring to 46.3, surpassing the previous all-time high of 45.6 on June 30, 2018.

Nights won’t offer much relief either, as overnight temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-20s, posing challenges for residents without dependable air conditioning.

Toronto could see its 1st June heat streak in 13 years if temperatures linger

If Toronto Pearson International Airport records three consecutive days at or above 33 °C, it will mark the first such June heat streak in 13 years, dating back to 2012.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and be on alert for early signs of heat exhaustion.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” Environment Canada said. “Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.”

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton, and use a wet cloth or spray bottle to dampen skin and cool down. Stay in the shade or indoors during peak sun (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.), use sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, limit physical activity, and take frequent breaks in a cool spot.

Top Stories

Police investigating homicide at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a homicide at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy...

14m ago

City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents. CityNews...

10h ago

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

11h ago

Ontario proposes to weaken impending new recycling rules over costs to producers

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is proposing to weaken an impending slate of new recycling rules because producers of the materials said the system is getting too expensive. The province...

49m ago

