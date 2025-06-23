Judge refuses to allow more avian flu tests on ostriches at B.C. farm

An ostrich at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2024. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2025 2:36 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 4:28 pm.

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal is refusing to allow the owners of a British Columbia ostrich farm to conduct further testing of their flock for avian flu in a bid to avert a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The same ruling that was issued on Friday but only published online on Monday grants a temporary stay of the cull until a ruling on an appeal that will be held no later than the week of July 21.

It says Universal Ostrich Farms has satisfied all three tests required for a temporary stay on the cull of about 400 birds at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., that has become the focus of protests and international attention.

The farm had also been seeking an order permitting it to conduct diagnostic tests on the birds and to suspend any directives from the food inspection agency prohibiting such tests, but Judge Sylvie Roussel denied both requests without explanation.

Dozens of ostriches died at the farm in December and January amid an outbreak of avian flu, and the food inspection agency says all birds in the flock must be culled under its “stamping out” policy.

Roussel says the farm would have faced irreparable harm if the stay were not granted, and the balance of convenience favours granting the pause.

Supporters of the farm have been camped at the property for weeks to prevent the cull, while U.S. authorities including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have called for the birds to be spared for their potential scientific value.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. base in Qatar

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Shortly after the attack,...

updated

4h ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

17m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

