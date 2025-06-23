Man charged in alleged violent sexual assaults at 2 TTC subway stations

Photo of Anthony Nguyen, wanted in connection with multiple alleged violent assaults at TTC subway stations. TPS/HO

By Meredith Bond and John Marchesan

Posted June 23, 2025 4:33 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 4:37 pm.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to several violent assaults at TTC subway stations over the weekend.

Police say a person was exiting Bathurst subway station on June 21 just after 9:30 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown man, who allegedly choked, sexually assaulted and assaulted the victim.

A second person attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Police say both victims sustained non-life threatening physical injuries.

Then, just after 12:30 p.m. on June 22, police say a person was standing on the subway platform at Dufferin subway station when they were approached by an unknown man, who allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim sustained non-life threatening physical injuries, according to police.

On Monday, the suspect was arrested by TTC special constables while attempting to enter a subway station.

Anthony Nguyen, 32, of no fixed address is facing several charges including assault choking, assault cause bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and nine counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. base in Qatar

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Shortly after the attack,...

updated

4h ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

17m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

