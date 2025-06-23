Man charged in alleged violent sexual assaults at 2 TTC subway stations

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to several violent assaults at TTC subway stations over the weekend.

Police say a person was exiting Bathurst subway station on June 21 just after 9:30 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown man, who allegedly choked, sexually assaulted and assaulted the victim.

A second person attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Police say both victims sustained non-life threatening physical injuries.

Then, just after 12:30 p.m. on June 22, police say a person was standing on the subway platform at Dufferin subway station when they were approached by an unknown man, who allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim sustained non-life threatening physical injuries, according to police.

On Monday, the suspect was arrested by TTC special constables while attempting to enter a subway station.

Anthony Nguyen, 32, of no fixed address is facing several charges including assault choking, assault cause bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and nine counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.