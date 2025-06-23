Impaired, unlicensed driver charged after multiple Mississauga hit-and-runs: police

The suspect, identified as Gary Walker, 39, of no fixed address, faces nine charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, impaired operation by drugs, among other offences. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 9:50 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 9:52 am.

A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

On Thursday, June 12, authorities said multiple 911 calls were made about the driver of a black Ford F-250 pickup truck operating erratically near Dixie Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

Responding officers quickly located the vehicle, which was travelling north in the southbound lanes of Dixie Road.

Police say the driver refused to stop and fled at high speed, weaving onto sidewalks, hitting multiple vehicles, and, at times, exceeding the speed limit by more than double.

A police pursuit ended shortly after the truck struck a pole and became inoperable. Police say the suspect then tried to carjack another motorist but was arrested at the scene. No serious injuries were reported among other drivers involved.

Man in custody was on Canada-wide driving ban, faces up to 9 charges

Investigators later confirmed the vehicle was stolen and bearing fake license plates. Officers also believe the driver was impaired by drugs at the time.

The suspect, identified as Gary Walker, 39, of no fixed address, faces nine charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, impaired operation by drugs, robbery, operation while prohibited, public mischief, property obtained by crime, failure to stop after an accident and breaching a release order.

Police say the accused is unlicensed and subject to nine provincial driving prohibitions dating back to 2003. He has multiple convictions for impaired and suspended driving, and has been under a Canada-wide driving ban since 2012.

The man was denied bail and remains in custody.

Investigators believe additional drivers may have been impacted and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

33m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

33m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

45m ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

13h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

16h ago

3:04
World reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran

World leaders, politicians, and civilians -- providing a mixed bag of reactions to the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear hubs. Karling Donoghue takes a look.

16h ago

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.
More Videos