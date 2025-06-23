A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

On Thursday, June 12, authorities said multiple 911 calls were made about the driver of a black Ford F-250 pickup truck operating erratically near Dixie Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

Responding officers quickly located the vehicle, which was travelling north in the southbound lanes of Dixie Road.

Police say the driver refused to stop and fled at high speed, weaving onto sidewalks, hitting multiple vehicles, and, at times, exceeding the speed limit by more than double.

A police pursuit ended shortly after the truck struck a pole and became inoperable. Police say the suspect then tried to carjack another motorist but was arrested at the scene. No serious injuries were reported among other drivers involved.

Man in custody was on Canada-wide driving ban, faces up to 9 charges

Investigators later confirmed the vehicle was stolen and bearing fake license plates. Officers also believe the driver was impaired by drugs at the time.

The suspect, identified as Gary Walker, 39, of no fixed address, faces nine charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, impaired operation by drugs, robbery, operation while prohibited, public mischief, property obtained by crime, failure to stop after an accident and breaching a release order.

Police say the accused is unlicensed and subject to nine provincial driving prohibitions dating back to 2003. He has multiple convictions for impaired and suspended driving, and has been under a Canada-wide driving ban since 2012.

The man was denied bail and remains in custody.

Investigators believe additional drivers may have been impacted and are urging anyone with information to contact them.