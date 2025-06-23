The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight.

TPS confirmed with CityNews that officers were called to the Scotiabank at 305 Port Union Rd. in the Lawson Road and Fanfare Avenue area just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

The excavator was abandoned at the scene, and no one managed to get into the bank. Photos show the plaza’s roof, where the bank is located, badly damaged.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival, and authorities are treating the incident as an attempted break-in.

Police said it’s unclear how the suspects got access to the excavator.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.