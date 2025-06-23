Suspect killed in alleged shootout with Quebec police, watchdog investigating

MARSTON, QUE — Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after provincial police killed a person in an alleged shootout about 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

The independent agency says police responded to a call midday on Sunday in the community of Marston, Que., about a person in crisis who allegedly had access to a firearm.

It says that around 2 p.m. police located the person inside a residence, and established a security perimeter around the home.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers and at an armoured vehicle that had been brought in by the tactical unit.

A police officer shot the suspect, who was later found unconscious inside the home and declared dead in hospital.

The watchdog, which investigates when police kill or injure someone, has dispatched five investigators to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press