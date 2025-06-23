Suspect killed in alleged shootout with Quebec police, watchdog investigating

The province's police watchdog is providing some new details about police-involved shooting that left one man dead and a second seriously injured in a remote northern Quebec village. A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2025 3:46 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 4:28 pm.

MARSTON, QUE — Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after provincial police killed a person in an alleged shootout about 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

The independent agency says police responded to a call midday on Sunday in the community of Marston, Que., about a person in crisis who allegedly had access to a firearm.

It says that around 2 p.m. police located the person inside a residence, and established a security perimeter around the home.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers and at an armoured vehicle that had been brought in by the tactical unit.

A police officer shot the suspect, who was later found unconscious inside the home and declared dead in hospital.

The watchdog, which investigates when police kill or injure someone, has dispatched five investigators to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says Israel, Iran agree to ‘complete and total ceasefire’ to be phased in over 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. The U.S. president said on Truth Social...

updated

0m ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

18m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump says Israel, Iran agree to ‘complete and total ceasefire’ to be phased in over 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. The U.S. president said on Truth Social...

updated

0m ago

TTC board asks for more research on platform-edge doors, pilot project put on hold

The TTC board voted to consider funding for a platform-edge door pilot project during a future meeting on 2026 budget priorities.

18m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

5h ago

1:18
Remains of missing Hamilton woman found, common-law partner charged for murder

Hamilton police confirmed the remains found in a landfill are of Shalini Singh and her common-law partner at the time of her death has been charged with second-degree murder.

7h ago

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

7h ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

20h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

6h ago

More Videos