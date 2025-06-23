The victims of Air India Flight 182 remembered

Forty years ago, 329 people on board Air India Flight 182 were instantly killed when a bomb inside the aircraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Ireland.

On June 23, 1985, Flight 182 departed from Toronto, en route to Mumbai, India. Almost simultaneously, a related bombing at Japan’s Narita International Airport killed two baggage handlers. As their families continue calls to action, this list aims to identify the victims who abruptly died on Flight 182.

The bombing of Flight 182 remains the largest mass murder in Canadian history, a terrorist attack planned and executed in the country.

Of the 329 victims, 268 were Canadians, and one-third were children. But officials only recovered 132 bodies from the sea. These victims included doctors, nurses, researchers, academics, actors, and dancers, who are identified on this page.

But this work is not considered complete. Four decades later, and Canadians are continuing to learn about the timeline and tragedy that unfolded on Flight 182. Some families have chosen not to release any public information about their loved ones, and in some cases, the victims’ deaths ended their family’s lineage.

The victims were identified using a memorial book distributed to families in 2005. Other sources include the federal government’s report on the 2005 public inquiry, titled “The Families Remember.” The report intended to capture the loss felt by family members, both before the events leading up to the bombing, and after their deaths.

Air India staff were identified using the airline’s memoriam published in July 1985, which has been made available through the archives of McMaster University. An ongoing process to memorialize data has been launched by Professor Chandrima Chakraborty at McMaster University, as they continue to research Air India Flight 182.

With special thanks to Dr. Bal Gupta, Susheel Gupta, and Deepak Khandelwal for their assistance and cooperation.

Passengers

Rahul Aggarwal, 23

Rahul was a master’s student studying politics at the University of Manitoba, remembered for organizing peace conferences on campus. He was travelling to India for the first time in years since his family immigrated to Canada.

Dr. Anchanatt Mathew Alexander, 40

Dr. Alexander was a Hamilton, Ont. surgeon who completed his residency at McMaster University. He was chief of staff at the West Haldimand Hospital in Hagersville and had two general practice offices. Dr. Alexander had planned to move back to India with his wife when his children were older, so that they could give back to people in need. He was travelling to visit his ailing mother.

Dr. Anchanatt Mathew Alexander

Colette Morin Allard, 46

Colette was a beloved music teacher from Ottawa. She held a master’s in music and taught her children the piano and violin. Colette was travelling with her friends, Rita and Rachelle, for a Himalayan hiking trip.

Bhavani, 48, Aruna, 15, and Rupa, 12, Anantaraman

Bhavani was a homemaker and her children, Aruna and Rupa were talented violinists in the National Arts Centre. To honour his family, A.V. Anant created the Bhawani Anantaraman Foundation in memory of his wife and children, so he could encourage education for children, particularly, underprivileged children. He opened the Bhawani Memorial School in 1999 to provide students with high quality education, regardless of their background.

Dr. Ruth, 33, Sunita, 14, and Anita, 11, Asirwatham

Dr. Ruth was travelling with her two young daughters, Sunita and Anita. They were American citizens from Buffalo, heading to India for a summer vacation.

Ramachandran Balasubramanian, 43

Ramachandran was a beloved professor at the University of New Brunswick, who held a doctor’s in electrical engineering.

Gaston Beauchesne, 54

Gaston was a pharmacist from Quebec, and a seasoned traveler. He would arrange travel packages for pharmacists worldwide, such as Egypt, China, and Japan. Gaston was on his way to Egypt when he was travelling on board Flight 182. Gaston was working on a renewed relationship with his son and daughter right before his death. His son, Eric, had met his father for lunch and coffee right before his flight. Eric described Gaston as a “bon vivant.”

Gaston Beauchesne

Saroj, 34, Anu, 14, and Jatin, 9, Bedi

Saroj and her children, Anu and Jatin, lived in both Canada and the United States. They were going to visit her parents for the first time in six years. Parkash described his wife as a caring person and gifted singer. He remembered his daughter, Anu for being a good student, a musician and artist, and his son, Jatin, as an excellent student who loved sports.

Jogeshwar Singh Berar, 45

Jogeshwar was the founder of Vitrex Ceramics Ltd., a ceramics factory in India that later expanded to Canada, fufilling a lifelong dream of his. He was living in Burlington, Ont. with his wife and two daughters at the time of his death. Jogeshwar was travelling alone to India so he could visit his parents and relatives.

Neelam, 37, Priya, 7, and Aditya, 4, Bery

Neelam was an accomplished audiologist who worked across clinics and hospitals in Toronto and Montreal. She was travelling with her daughter, Priya, remembered as a charming and affectionate girl, and her son, Aditya, who is described as lively.

Sharad Berry, 16

Sharad is remembered for his mathematical abilities, particularly, his ability to solve equations and understand anything mechanical that did not work. He had just turned 16-years-old, marking his first trip to India since his family moved to Mississauga, Ont. Sharad had just become a Canadian citizen shortly before. He was on his way to join his older sister and relatives in India.

Harish Bharadwaj, 18

Harish was known as a bright student who had just been accepted to the University of Toronto’s medical program with a full scholarship. His father remembers him as an athlete and musician, who was exceptional at everything. Harish loved playing the saxophone, drums, trumpet, and flute. He was on his way to visit his grandmother and relatives in India.

Muktha, 50, and Deepak, 9, Bhat

Muktha was a Canada Post employee who was travelling with her son, Deepak, to celebrate his sacred thread ceremony. Her husband, Krishna, along with other family members, were planning to join them later. Muktha came to Canada after completing her university degree, and later married Krishna, and settled into a “happy home.” Muktha described his nine-year-old son as “very talented,” having plans to become a doctor and help people.

Muktha Bhat Deepak Bhat

Chandrabala, 44, Vinubhai “Vinu,” 42, Bina, 15, Tina, 9, Bhatt

The Bhatts were on their way to set up a business in India and “live happily.” Vinu had come to Canada after obtaining his MBA and law degree, with his wife Chandrabala, and daughter, Bina. Tina was later born in Canada and all family members became Canadian citizens. Vinu had been working with a manufacturing company in Toronto but decided to start a business in India. In anticipation of the big move, their daughters were studying Hindi, eager to learn more about their heritage. Their nephew describes Vinu as “hardworking” and Chandrabala as “the ideal housewife.” Bina wanted to become an astronaut, and Tina planned to become a doctor and help children in need.

Rachelle Castonguay, 32

Rachelle was an accomplished Franco-Ontarian researcher who had earned her master’s in geography from the University of Ottawa. She is remembered for her warmth, compassion, and zest for adventure. Rachelle was travelling to India for a three-week hiking expedition through the Himalayas with her friends Rita and Colette.

Rachelle Castonguay

Nita, 44, Mala, 13, and Marc Charles, 4, Chatlani

Nita was travelling with her daughter, Mala, and son, Marc Charles. Mala is remembered as compassionate, and wanted to become a doctor and help people in India. Her family had immigrated to Canada from Bermuda several years before the incident.

Shingra (Shingara) Cheema, 35

Shingra was a farmer from Dixon Rd., Ont.

Varghese, 41, Celine, 38, Ruby Ann, 8, Robyn, 4, Daniel

Varghese was a plant manager, who was travelling with his wife Celine, a bank clerk, and their two daughters. Ruby and Robyn were the first girls in two generations of the Daniel family, and relatives were eager to meet them. The Daniels were planning a trip to meet Varghese’s parents who were ill.

Ruby, 44, Anita, 16, Arindar, 14, Das

Ruby and her two children, Anita and Arindar, were travelling to visit her parents and relatives. Ruby and her children were not originally scheduled for the flight, but changed their flight so they could accompany a close family friend, Mita Gupta. The Das family came to Canada in the mid-1960s, where they later made the move to Ontario. Anita and Arindar were students at Cawthra Park Secondary School.

Ruby and her two children, Anita and Arindar

Sebastian Anthony DeSa, 72

Sebastian was a former Air India Public Relations officer who immigrated to Canada in 1969. He served 32 years of service for Air India and was an avid traveller.

Ronald deSouza, 62

Ronald was a business executive from the Ottawa-area. He enjoyed travelling across the country with his wife and their dog. Ronald was survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was travelling on a business trip with his colleague, Donald Lougheed.

Bhagrani “Bhag,” 33, Shashi, 16, Rajesh, 14, Suneal, 2, Dhunna

Bhag was travelling with her three children, and mother, Nasib Manjania, for a family trip. Bhag had not been to India since she left the country for Canada since 1975. Shashi and Rajesh are remembered as excellent students, who both loved to swim.

Bhag, her three children, Shashi, Rajesh, Suneal and mother, Nasib Manjania

Ardeshir Enayati, 68

Ardeshir was a retired marine engineer who immigrated to Canada with his wife and two young children. He was working as a professor of marine engineering in Montreal during his retirement, but he was on leave at the time of his death. Ardeshir was planning to sell his property in India and settle his accounts so that his retirement in Canada would be complete. He was a practicing Baha’i, with a Persian background, and taught classes on the faith. He was the only Baha’i member on the flight.

Bhagwanti Gogia, 65

Bhagwanti was a recent widow residing in Ottawa, who had immigrated to Canada to live with her son. She’s remembered for being a pillar of support in her family, and caring for her children with love. Her planned trip to India was expected to be all about her family, and Bhagwanti was excited for the busy trip ahead.

Ritu Gogne, 16

Ritu was living with her sister in Mississauga, Ont., travelling by herself to India.

Krishnakumar “Kishan” Gopalan, 23

Kishan had just graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Carleton University, only a few days before the flight. He was travelling to India to celebrate his accomplishments with family, including a new job as a mechanical engineer with Pratt and Whitney Canada. Kishan is described as a mechanical genuis, who fixed anyone’s television, radio or phone line.

Krishnakumar “Kishan” Gopalan

Kalpana, 32, Aparna, 7, Arun, 4, Gossain

Kalpana held a master’s degree in English and she was looking forward to launching her career in Toronto. She was travelling with her two children, Aparna and Arun, on route to spend the summer holidays with their family.

Daljit Singh Grewal, 42

Daljit was a sawmill worker who immigrated to Canada in 1969, and married his wife, Jagit, shortly after. Mandip, his son, remembers his father as a compassionate and loving man, who was dedicated to his family and friends. Mandip thought of his father as his best friend who was taken away from him. Daljit was travelling to India to visit his mother, who was in poor health.

Ramwati Gupta, 37

Ramwati was a bookkeeper at Sears, beloved by her husband and family. She decided to book an earlier trip to India, so that she could spend two extra weeks with her parents before the rest of the family arrived. Her husband, Dr. Bal Gupta, described his wife as jolly, loving, and family orientated.

Anumita “Mita” Gupta, 16

Mita was a student from Melbourne, Ont., known to love sports and writing. Mita was travelling with the Das family, who were close family friends, after booking an earlier flight due to an error.

Rajesh, 45, Swantantar, 38, Vandana, 15, Vishal, 11, Gupta

Rajesh was an insurance salesman travelling with his wife, Swantantar, a successful computer programmer, and their two children, Vandana and Vishal. The family of four from Ohio were traveling to India for the first time since moving to the U.S.

Shashi Gupta, 36

Shashi was on board with her younger sister, Suman Khera, who was an Air India employee, and her daughter, Rashi. Suman had made arrangements for her sister to accompany them on a trip from the U.S. to Toronto.

Shashi, 36, Arti, 9, and Amit, 6, Gupta

Shashi was bilingual public school teacher from Michigan, travelling with her daugher, Arti, and son Amit.

Rashmi, 40, Deepa, 9, and Sumanta, 5, Harpalani

Rashmi was fully devoted to her daughters, Deepa and Sumanta, and her family. Deepa and Sumanta both enjoyed swimming and skating, and spending time with each other. Rashmi was travelling with her daughters to meet her family, who she had not seen in years.

Bulivelil, 45, Aleykutty, 40, Jissey, 12, Jancey, 9, Justin, 8, Jacob

Bulivelil was the co-owner of a taxi business that operarted at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He was travelling with his wife, Aleykutty, a nurse, and their three children, Jissey, Jancey, and Justin. The Jacob family were American citizens from Detroit, who planned to visit relatives in Southern India.

Anoopuma “Anupuma” Jain, 16

Anupuma is remembered as a brilliant student at Port Colborne High School, who had a bright future ahead of her. She was excited to visit India and be reacquainted with a country she had not seen visited she was a toddler. She was dropped off by her uncle at the airport for the long-awaited trip.

Anoopuma “Anupuma” Jain

Om Prakash, 43, Rani Indu, 35, Ruchi, 18, Rikki, 16, Jain

Om Prakash was an electrical engineer, travelling with his wife, Rani Indu, a homemaker, and their children Ruchi and Rikki. The Jains were an Ottawa family of four travelling to India.

Devkrishan, 35, Shila, 29, Anita, 3, Vinay, 2 months, Jalan

Devkrishan was a businessman, his wife, Shila, was a bookkeeper, and together they were travelling wth their young children, Anita and Vinay. They were a family of four from Colbeck St., Toronto. Ont.

Sister Anne James, 41

Sister Anne was returning to India after a six-week visit to Scarborough, Ont. to see family, her first visit to Canada. She worked as a headmistress in a boys school.

Dr. Umar, 45, and Dr. Zebunnisa, 43, Jethwa

Dr. Umar and Dr. Zebunnisa were accomplished surgeons, remembered as “tireless” workers who treated people in need of medical care. Much of their work was charitable because poverty was prevalent where they lived. Dr. Zebunnisa was a skilled gynecologist, sought by Muslim women. She was the first female doctor in her family. Dr. Umar also founded a school and was beloved by students. Dr. Umar and Dr. Zebunnisa were visiting family and friends in Canada. The couple decided on an earlier flight so they could reunite with their son, Ifran.

Aleykutty, 43, and Teena, 14, Job

Aleykutty was as a registered nurse at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Buffalo, travelling with her daughter, Teena. They were both American citizens, and had planned to visit relatives in India.

Rita Jutras, 32

Rita was a teacher remembered for her passion for travelling, who had visited many continents with just her backpack. She was travelling to India with her friends Colette and Rachelle for a hiking trip through the Himalayans. Rita was then expected to travel to Egypt.

Mohan Rani Kachroo, 61

Mohan came from a traditional family when she made the move to Canada in the 1970s. During her time in Saskatoon, her granddaughter described that she had found a new sense of freedom in Canada. Mohan learned to speak English and became a Canadian citizen, and she was keen on getting her driver’s license. She had opened a daycare centre and quickly became a businesswoman. She was on her way to India to celebrate her brother’s 60th birthday, ready to show off how much she had accomplished.

Mohan Rani Kachroo

Indira Kalsi, 21

Indira was completing a college course and also working as a pharmacy assistant. She had big hopes of dispensing free medication to underprivileged people in India. Indira is remembered as selfless, caring, and a devoted daughter and sister. Indira’s family had already travelled to India for her brother’s wedding, but she decided to book a later flight so she could finish her studies ahead of the summer holidays.

Indira Kalsi

Rama Kammila, 15

Rama is remembered as a gifted student, a talented flutist and organist. The planned trip was the first time her family would visit India since they immigrated to Canada in 1973.

Santosh, 39, Sharmila, 16, and Sabrina, 6, Kapoor

Santosh was a store owner travelling with her daughters, Sharmila and Sabrina, who were excited to see their grandparents. She originally planned to go to India the year before, but decided to cancel her flight so that her children could go with her. It was the first visit in five years, so they were all eager to visit family.

Gurmit Kaur, 22

Gurmit was a factory worker, travelling with her brothers, Jagit and Dara, for a summer of weddings. She was supposed to get married in India, and so was her brother, Jagit Singh.

Parmjit Kaur, 26

Parmjit was planning to visit her ailing father in a small village outside of New Delhi.

Bishan Kaushal, 45

Bishan was an electrical engineer at IBM living in Essex Junction, Vermont, living with his family. His wife and their three children had flown to India a week prior to see relatives. He is remembered as a hardworker who supported his family.

Barsa Kelly, 48

Barsa was pursuing her Ph.D from the University of Toronto after graduating with a master’s in geography from Florida. Barsa and her husband met in graduate school, eventually moving to Guelph, where they both taught at the university. She was completing field work for her doctorate, but had temporarily paused her work to focus on her young daughters, Lorna and Nicola. Barsa is remembered as a tireless and dedicated community worker.

Barsa Kelly

Chandra, 20, and Manju, 19, Khandelwal

Chandra and Manju were two sisters from Saskatchewan who became Canadian citizens in 1983. They are remembered as outstanding students who aspired to work in the field of medicine. Chandra was entering her third year of pharmacy studies at the University of Saskatchewan. She was a gifted flautist and enjoyed activities with her younger sister. Manju is described as a remarkable student, who graduated from high school in just two years. At 18-years-old, she was accepted to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. Like her sister, she was gifted musically, and played the clarinet. They were travelling to their uncle’s wedding. Their brother, Deepak, was supposed to be on the flight, but decided to skip it so he could accept a summer computer course at the University of Calgary.

Manju Khandelwal Chandra Khandelwal

Kanakasabathy “Kanaka,” 40, and Preethi, 7, Lakshman (Lakshmanan)

Kanaka was an engineer travelling with his daughter, Preethi, for his niece’s wedding. Kanaka was known for his jovial attitude, and Preethi is remembered as a vivacious 7-year-old. Jayashree was not able to join her husband and daughter on the trip and planned to visit them a few weeks later.

Shyamala, 18, and Krithika, 15, Laurence

Shyamala and Krithika were sisters remembered for their energy and dancing. They were both students of Applewood Heights in Mississauga, Ont. and popular dancers, who even had their own dance school with several children. The girls were close friends, who enjoyed sports and learning new languages.

Donald Lougheed, 48

Donald was working as a design engineer at the department of national defence, and lived in the Ottawa-area with his wife and children. He is remembered for his warmth and compassion to his family. Donald was travelling to New Delhi on a business trip with his colleague, Ronald DeSouza.

Sam Madon, 40

Sam was known for exploring the world’s oceans, and completed his captain’s exam in South Sheilds, England. He married his childhood sweetheart, Perviz, and they travelled to Iran and England before immigrating to Canada. He was teaching at the Marine College in North Vancouver, where he became a respected instructor, beloved by his students. Sam is remembered as a devoted husband and caring father. His family had taken an earlier flight, but he stayed behind to complete his teaching duties.

Sam Madon

Lina Mainguy

Lina was a lawyer and beloved teacher, living in the Ottawa-area. She was planning a trip to explore the near top of the world, in a country with great spirituality.

Atul Malhorta, 26

Atul was an aircraft maintenance engineer working for Indian Airlines, a sister airline of Air India. He was returning to India from Toronto, after visiting relatives in Canada and the U.S. Malhorta’s father said his son was full of promise. Atul was not originally booked for the flight, and arrived after check-in, but one of the pilots happened to be a friend so they let him board the plane.

Rajinder Mamak, 42

Rajinder was working in the retail sector, and remembered for being a kind wife and caring mother. She was travelling to India for three weeks to visit her ailing father. Her husband, Kalwant, has said his wife’s death left a void in the family.

Rajinder Mamak

Nasib Manjani, 67

Nasib was retired, and looking forward to her trip since adjusting to Canadian life and living with her daughter and son-in-law. She was travelling to India with her daughter, Bhag, and her three grandchildren.

Nasib Manjani (right corner)

Davinder, 47, and Seema, 17, Marjara

Davinder was a teacher, travelling with her young daughter, Seema.

Alain Martel, 32

Alain was as an actuarian with the Canada Pension Plan, living in the Ottawa area. He was previously teaching high school mathematics. Alain was an avid traveller on his way to the Himalayans.

Kishonechandra, 48, Chandralekha, 41, Neesha, 17, Nilish, 16, Mehta

Kishonechandra was a chemist, travelling with his wife, Chandralekha, a drug store clerk, and their two children, Neesha and Nilish. They were a family of four from Winnipeg, MB.

Prabhavathi Molakala, 34

Prabhavathi was living in Buffalo, N.Y., with her husband and their children. She had planned to spend a month visiting relatives.

Shefali, 53, and Nishith “Nish,” 51, Mukerji

Nishith had completed three degrees at Concordia University, including a Ph.D. He was a beloved teacher at Loyola High School, and remembered as a loving family man. Nish had just achieved his lifelong goal of achieving a doctorate in physics just one week prior to his death. He was travelling with his wife, Shefali.

Deven, 17, and Rahul, 16, Nadkarni

Deven and Rahul were two brothers from St. Catherines, Ont. both remembered as exceptional students. Deven was an artist who would leave sketches all over the house, and also wrote poetry. Rahul was quiet, played the cello, and was an award-winning rower on his school team. They were heading to India for a summer trip on their own for the first time.

Dr. Yelevarthy Nayudamma, 62

Yelevarthy was an internationally renowned scientist, academic, and government advisor to the cabinet of India. He is remembered for developing the Indian leather industry and yielding technological advancements in the leather sector. In Canada, he was the governor of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), and an advisor to the United Nations. He also taught at the University of Madras. Yelevarthy was returning home to India, after attending an IDRC meeting in Canada. His wife died by suicide after struggling with the loss of her husband.

Vishnu, 47, Brinda, 18, and Arti, 15, Pada

Vishnu was a geologist travelling his two daughters, Brinda and Arti, right after Brinda’s high school graduation. His wife, Lata, called Vishnu the “quintessential Canadian,” as he enjoyed Canadian winter activities and culture. Brinda is remembered for her passion for adventure, and training as a classical dancer. She was going to start her post-secondary studies in the fall at Laurentian University for physiotherapy. Arti loved nature and animals, and planned on becoming a doctor. Lata had departed to India two weeks earlier to rehearse for a summer performance as a classical dancer. She was able to become a public voice for the victims of the flight, often speaking to politicians and journalists to raise awareness. She’s turned to dancing for healing.

Mukul Paliwal, 15

Mukul was an honours student and gifted Tabla player, living in the Ottawa area with his family. He had a deep interest for Indian classical music, and joined many musicians at various functions and played the Tabla. He was also passionate about sports, especially hockey, and enjoyed discussing team performances and defending his favourites. Mukul was travelling to India to visit relatives and further pursue his interest in the Tabla. He was supposed to travel with his mother a week earlier but stayed back to finish the school year.

Mukul Paliwal

Bipan Patel, 17

Bipan is remembered as a bright student with plans to become an engineer. He was travelling to India to meet his birth parents. Bipan’s adoptive father said he will always remember his son’s last wave to him at the airport.

Veena, 42, Chaman “Ashu,” 12, and Amit, 5, Puri

Veena was a quality inspector travelling with her daughter, Ashu, and son, Amit, to visit her ailing father.

Syed “Ather,” 40, Shaiesta, 24, Rubina, 9, Arishiya, 3, Atif, 10 months, Quadri

Ather was a successful mechanical engineer in Toronto, travelling with his wife, Shaiesta, and their three young children. Shaiesta was the first daughter in her family after four sons and became the apple of her parent’s eye. Shaiesta left India to marry Ather, and together, they decided to settle in Canada. The Quadri family was known to be close-knit. Rubina is described as an accomplished student, her younger sister, Arishya, was known to be academic too. Their baby brother, Atif, was just 10 months old at the time of the bombing. They were travelling to celebrate the wedding of Ather’s brother.

Nagasundara “Nagu,” 36, Jyothi, 14, and Thejus, 8, Radhakrishna

Nagu was travelling to India with her daughter, Jyothi, and son, Thejus, for a family vacation. Her husband, Haran, had stayed back to finish his doctoral studies at the University of Waterloo. Haran described Nagu as the “focal point” in their family. Nagu was known to be sociable and friendly, and involved in her children’s school. She held a science degree from India but had not entered the workforce, instead preferring to be with her children until they had grown older. Jyothi was known to have an interest in humanitarian work, wanting to help people in distress. She had just attended her eight-grade graduation the night before the flight. Thejus was bright, friendly, and precocious.

Kiranjit Rai, 11

Kiranjit is remembered as caring and sensitive. She was on her way to India for the summer holidays, to spend time with her birth parents.

Kiranjit Rai

Budhi, 40, and Pooja, 17, Rauthan

Budhi was a researcher in the food production and inspection sector with Agriculture Canada, travelling with his daughter, Pooja. Budhi is remembered for being a good husband and father, enjoying sports like badminton and swimming. Pooja was a bright student involved in extracurricular activities at her school. She is remembered for her humour and positivity, and hope to become a doctor and help people in need. At the time of their death, they were living in the Ottawa-area. They were travelling to India to celebrate the wedding of Budhi’s brother.

Janaki Ramaswamy, 15

Jankai was as an exceptional student, living in Toronto, Ont. with her family. She was travelling with a family friend to visit her grandmother and great grandmother.

Meghana Sabharwal, 11

Meghana is described as a brilliant student, who wanted to become a teacher. She wrapped up a three-month trip to Montreal to visit her grandmother and family members in Canada, and was planning to return home.

Dr. Sugra Sadiq, 67

Dr. Sadiq was a retired doctor, known to be one of few female Unani doctors. Dr. Sadiq had a practice where she delivered babies, offered postpartum care, and assisted patients with fertility issues. Throughout her studies and medical career, she raised 10 children. She often provided medical advice and found comfort in teaching the principles of Islam at Sunday School. Dr. Sadiq also taught Persian at the University of Toronto, honouring her Iranian heritage and mother tongue. Taher, her son, said he tried to get her off the plane at the last minute because he had a “bad feeling.”

Sujatha, 31, Kalpana, 11, Kavitha, 7, Sagi

Sujatha was travelling with her two daughters, Kalpana and Kavitha, to visit family in India. Sujatha is remembered as a great mother and good cook. Kalpana was known to be passionate about music. Her younger sister, Kavitha, is described as kind and sensitive.

Ram, 50, Pradeep, 16, and Pushpa, 14, Sahu

Ram was the President and CEO of Peekay Techno Hardware, travelling with his son, Pradeep, and daughter, Pushpa, for a long-promised trip to India. Ram was an accomplished engineer who had his own business and travelled a lot for work. The trip was particularly special for his children, who were promised the trip when they were older so they could explore their roots. Pradeep was a smart student who had plans on becoming an engineer just like his father. Pushpa was especially excited about the trip and wanted to prepare a photo album to show her mother after they returned. She also brought a new notebook to fill with stories about India.

Dattatraya, 49, Usha, 49, Sanjay, 18, Surekha, 15, Sunil, 13, Sakhawalkar

Dattatraya was an engineer, travelling with his wife, Usha, and their three children, Sanjay, Surekha, and Sunil. After more than a decade, the Sakhawalkars were planning a month’s visit with relatives to India. His wife, Usha, was known for being kind and quiet. Thei eldest, Sanjay, worked part-time at the local library. Surekha was a babysitter in her free time, described as beautiful and quiet. Sunil was known to be bright and had a lot of friends. The family of five were living in Nork York, Ont. at the time of their death.

Manjari, 33, Srikiran, 6, and Sharadha, 3, Sankurathri

Manjari held many degrees, from science to computer programming, but she also trained as a classical singer, and was remembered as an accomplished musician at the time of her death. When her children were born, she decided to instead focus on her family, but still particpated in local music functions. Srikiran was known for being a happy child, with a special aptitude for the arts, including drawing and playing the piano. Sharadha was also musically inclined, and known for being shy. The three were travelling to India for the wedding of Manjari’s brother. They were living in Ottawa with Chandra, the husband and father of the famly of three. Chandra later liquidated his assets and left his job in Canada, deciding to move back to India, so he could give to those in need. He created a Canadian-registered charity named in his wife’s memory. Chandra also opened a school in India named after his daughter, to provide education for poor children, including an eye hospital named after his son, who wanted to become a paediatric ophthalmologist.

Manjari, Srikiran, and Sharadha Sankurathri

Rajasri Sarangi, 14

Rajasri is remembered as a “superb” dancer from Rexdale, Ont., known for her traditional Indian dances. She was travelling to India for a summer of classical dancing studies.

Satish, 38, Sadhana, 31, Shilpa, 10, Alpana, 8, Ankur, 1, Seth

Satish was a civil servant travelling with his wife, Sadhana, and their three children. The Seths were an Ottawa-area family of five travelling to India for a family trip.

Om Prakash Sharma, 54

Om Prakash was a high school teacher who moved to Canada in 1972 to help support his wife and their eight children. He began teaching in Newfoundland and quickly became beloved by students and his community. Each year, he would return home to India and spend two months with his family. Om Prakash believed education should be accessible and free to everyone, so he often taught free of charge to anyone who needed his help in India. He was travelling to India to visit his family, even though several family members had a bad feeling and urged him to cancel the trip, but he dismissed their concerns.

Om Prakash Sharma

Shakuntala, 66, Uma, 43, Sandhya, 14, and Swati, 11, Sharma

Shakuntala was a high school vice-principal in India, who had decided to take her first vacation after 40 years to visit her two daughters in Canada. She had been separated from her husband when he became a political prisoner because of the partitioning of India and Pakistan. But Shakuntala never gave up the hope that one day, she would be reunited with her husband. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree and raised all five of her daughters alone. One of her daughters, Uma, was on board the flight. Uma was an intelligent student who finished her master’s degree at 20-years-old, and completed a PhD in zoology. She had won achievements for her research and worked part-time at McGill University. Uma’s two daughters, Sandhya and Swati, were also travelling with their mother and grandmother for a family vacation. Sandhya was known for being bright, and helping to tutor her friends. Swati was remembered as a gifted student, who already had plans to become an electrical engineer.

Manmohan, 40, Sushma, 34, Ruby, 8, and Rina, 7, Sharma

Manmohan was a railway worker, travelling with his wife, Sushma and their two daughters, Ruby and Rina. The trip had been long planned, as the Sharma family had saved for months so they could visit family and friends in India.

Sumitra, 42, Shyamala, 41, Sandeep, 16, Anuj, 10, Vikas, 3, Sharma

Sumitra was a homemaker travelling with her husband, Shyamala, a junior accountant who was completing his Canadian training, and their three sons, Sandeep, Anuj, and Vikas. The Sharma family were from Scarborough, Ont., and planned to visit elder relatives in India.

Akhand Pratap, 40, Usha, 35, Amar, 6, Ajai, 3, Singh

Akhand Pratap was a professor, travelling with his wife, Usha, and their children Amar, and Ajai. He had come to Canada for his post-doctoral studies at the University of British Columbia, and later became a visiting professor at a university in Ontario. Akhand was on his way to India to accept an academic promotion.

Balvir, 46, Ranjina, 38, Shobna, 14, Shalini, 9, and Abhinav, 8, Singh

Balvir was an economics professor at Concordia University, travelling with his wife, Ranjina, and their two daughters, Shobna and Shalini, and son, Abhinav.

Jagit, 24, and Dara, 17, Singh

Jagit was a factory worker travelling with his brother, Dara, and their sister, Gurmit Kaur. Both Jagit and Gurmit were getting married after their parents completed an arranged marriage for them both.

Mukhtiar Singh, 55

Mukhtiar was a farmer from the northwest Indian province of Punjab, who travelled to Canada for an 11-month stay to visit relatives and friends. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Usha, 39, Rina, 10, Moneka, 10, Pankaj, 3, Soni

Usha was a homemaker, travelling her two daughters, Rina and Moneka, and son, Pankaj. Usha was passionate about art, travel, and gardening. Rina and Moneka were twins with remarkable academic abilities. As the youngest, Pankaj brought lots of joy to his parents and sisters. Tom had planned to join his wife and children later in India. The family of five had immigrated to Canada nearly 11 years prior and lived in Montreal.

Brijbeheri “Brij” Srivastava, 38

Brij was an engineer, pursing a doctorate in building engineering at Concordia University.

Gopalsamudram, 44, Jayalakshmi, 38, Krishnan, 13, and Sumitra, 3, Subramanian

Gopalsamudram was an engineer at Detroit Edison, travelling with his wife Jayalakshmi, and their two children, Krishnan and Sumitra. The family of four was from from Michigan.

Lakshmi, 42, and Veena, 9, Subramanian

Lakshmi was an attendance and payroll clerk, travelling with her daughter, Veena, to visit her mother in India. In 1972, Lakshmi joined her husband in Canada, and Veena was born shortly after. Veena is remembered as a special child and straight-A student. Lakshmi is described as beautiful, loving and caring. Her husband, Murthy, had declined to go because he was planning a family trip to Disneyland in Florida. Murthy created scholarships in India and Canada to honour his wife and daughter.

Lakshmi (right) and Veena Subramanian

Indira, 38, Anand, 15, Padma, 8, Ramya, 5, Swaminathan

Indira was a bank employee and student, travelling with her children, Anand, Padma, and Ramya. They were American citizens who lived in Michigan.

Vijaya Thampi, 28

Vijaya was working at the Toronto Star in the personnel department. She was travelling on her own to India, leaving behind her husband, Venu and daughter, Nisha.

Vijaya Thampi

Chithralekha, 25, and Rammohan, 21, Tumkur

Chithralekha was studying to become an accountant, and follow in her aunt’s footsteps, who had a successful career of her own in the banking industry. Rammohan was on the path to become a telecommunications engineer, studying at Conestoga College. They were travelling to visit their family and friends.

Sanjay, 14, and Deepak, 11, Turlapati

Sanjay and Deepak were two brothers from Toronto who immigrated to Canada with their parents in 1982. Sanjay was bright, alert, and “mature beyond his years.” He won academic awards, taking several with him on his trip to show to his grandparents. Deepak was full of life and did well in school. He was known for being a good negotiator and doing well in school. A day before the flight, Deepak told his mom he had a premonition of his death and asked her to save him. Their mother, Dr. Padmini Turlapati, was completing her pediatrics residency in Newfoundland. They lived with their father, “Babu” in Toronto, who worked as a chartered accountant.

Sukhwinder, 35, Parminder, 10, and Kuldip, 9, Uppal

Sukhwinder was a dry cleaner, travelling to India for a summer holiday, intending to show off her daughter, Parminder, and son, Kuldip, to her late husband’s family. Her husband had tragically died in a car accident ten years earlier in 1975. Sukhwinder planned to connect her children with her grandparents in India.

Gyan Chandra, 43, Hema, 40, and Vikram, 10, Upreti

Gyan Chandra was a visiting professor in the department of physics at Concordia University, who taught atomic physics and quantum mechanics. He was returning home with his wife, Hema, and their son, Vikram, after completing a one-year sabbatical at Concordia. Hema was also an academic, known for her charm, and devotion as a a wife and mother. Vikram was a bright child who enjoyed sports and extracurriculars. A scholarship has been created to honour Gyan Chandra’s work.

Sukavanam, 31, and Geetha, 29, Venkatesan

Sukavanam was a recent Concordia University graduate with a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He was selected for a prestigious scholarship from the Government of India to pursue higher education in Canada. His wife, Geetha, was an accomplished stenographer.

Trichur Krishnan “T.K.” Venketeswaran, 46

T.K. was an engineer working with the Atomic Energy of Canada. He originally came to Canada in 1964 to learn about the steel industry, but he was introduced to his future wife, Ann, a registered nurse. They later married and became very involved in church activities. T.K. was marking his first visit to India since 1974, so he could attend his brother’s wedding and see his ailing father.

Serina, 8, and Akhil, 5, Wadhawa

Serina, and her brother, Akhil, were from Scarborough, Ont., sent unaccompanied with a special request that the cabin crew take care of them. They were travelling to visit their grandparents in India for the summer holidays.

Gopala Krishna Murty Yallapragada, 63

Gopala was a geologist and accomplished academic. He is remembered as a religious and spiritual person. Gopala is survived by his wife and daughter.

Crew

Shyla Aurora, 27

Shyla was an air hostess, remembered by her family as the light of their lives, known for loving her job. She began working with Air India in 1979.

Freddy Balsara, 29

Freddy was a flight pursuer who was known for his personality and remembered as a conscientious staff member. He started working with Air India in 1977.

Rima Bhasin, 21

Rima was a guide and liaison officer, known for her hobbies of reading, listening to music, and traveling. She started working with Air India in 1984 after obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Delhi.

Parag Vitay, 28, Chand, 27, and Siddhant, 5 months, Bhat

Chand was an air hostess who was travelling with her husband, Parag, the owner of a printing business, and their five-month-old son, Siddhant. They were all returning from a holiday in Canada. Chand had begun working with the airline in 1979.

Captain Satwinder Singh Bhinder, 41

Capt. Bhinder had over 7,000 hours of flying experience and was one of the youngest pilots working for Air India. He had been a commercial and military pilot and fought in two wars in 1965 and 1971. He was survived by his wife and two children. His wife, Amarjit, was supposed to be on the flight, had it not been the beginning of their children’s school year in India. Capt. Bhinder is remembered for his devotion and professionalism to the job. His son, Capt. Asham Singh Bhinder, also became a pilot. He said his father’s death only fueled his desire for flying as a career. His sister is also married to a pilot.

Leena Bisen, 29

Leena worked in the commercial department of Air India, and described as vibrant and enthusiastic. She started working for the airline in 1977.

Jamshed, 30, and Pamela, 26, Dinshaw

Jamshed was a flight pursuer, working alongside his wife Pamela, who was an air hostess. Pamela is remembered as a pleasant worker, fond of swimming and reading. Jamshed and Pamlea both started working with Air India in 1978.

Dara Dumasia, 57

Dara served over 14,000 hours as a flight engineer, and was just four months away from retirement. He is remembered as quiet and conscientious, and enjoyed reading during his time off. He was a veteran of 31 years and survived by his wife and daughters. His untimely death denied him of his retirement.

Shyama Gaonkar, 28

Shyama was an air hostess who started working at Air India in 1980. She held a Master of Arts with first class from Bangalore University. She was interested in painting, sports, and craft work.

Sangeeta Ghatge, 28

Sangeeta was an air hostess, and an Odissi dancer who enjoyed dramatic arts. Sangeeta’s brother, Vijayendra, is notable for his work in television and film. Sangeeta started working for Air India in 1981.

Capt. Narendra Singh Hanse, 56

Capt. Hanse had over 35 years of flying experience and 20,000 hours of flying, becoming one of the airline’s most experienced pilots. He was close to retirement and planned to return home to rural India. His son, Anil, was a trained deep sea diver, who was with his father in Toronto on the day of the flight. But Anil decided instead on an earlier flight, so he could travel for a diving assignment. He would often have radio contact with his father while he was flying planes. Capt. Hanse began working work Air India in 1956.

Neli, 30, and Athikho, 20, Kashipri

Neli was a flight pursuer travelling with his brother, Athikho. Neli was known as a source of warmth for his family. Athikho was a student who excelled in many sports. The brothers were returning from a vacation to the U.S. and Canada. Neli started working with Air India in 1977, and also held a law degree.

Leena Kaj, 25

Leena is remembered as a quiet and dedicated cabin crew member, known for her friendly attitude. She joined Air India in 1980, after achieving her bachelor’s degree from Bombay University.

Suman, 28, and Rashi, 3, Khera

Suman was a senior typist clerk who was travelling with her daughter, Rashi, and her sister, Shashi. She joined Air India in 1977, after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University.

Suman and Rashi Khera

Sharon Lasrado, 23

Sharon was an air hostess, remembered for her charming presence. She was a graduate from Bombay University, and started working for Air India in 1983.

Sampath, 44, Sylvia, 38, and Sandeeta, 3, Lazar

Sampath was an in-flight supervisor travelling with his wife, Sylvia, and their daughter, Sandeeta. Sylvia was an award-winning air hostess, who had recently resigned from her position with Air India. Sylvia was pregnant at the time of her death. Sampath’s son, Sanjay, became orphaned in India, and had been thrown out of the family home due to a court battle over property estates. Sanjay was later employed as a full-time member of the airline’s flight crew. He remembered his dad as his idol, his stepmom, Sylvia, a true friend, and his step-sister, Sandeeta, as a terrible loss. Sampath began working with Air India in 1963.

Sampath (right), Sylvia, and Sandeeta Lazar

Marazban Patel, 57

Marazban was a foreman with decades of experience, and due to retire from the company the next year. He started his career with Air India in 1955 as a mechanic.

Rita Phansekar, 26

Rita was an air hostess remembered as quiet and shy. She had planned to leave the airline so she could join her husband in the U.S. Rita began working with Air India in 1980.

Suseela Raghavan, 23

Suseela was an air hostess, who was a keen writer and took part in essay competitions. She joined Air India in 1984.

Elaine Rodricks, 32

Elaine was an air hostess with years of hospitality experience, known to love her job. During one of her travels, she was praised for providing medical assistance to a dying passenger. Elaine was survived by her husband and their 17-month-old daughter. Elaine joined the airline in 1977.

Bimal Saha, 38

Bimal was a flight pursuer who was known for having a brilliant academic career, but he was also a good actor and artist. He held a law degree and joined Air India in 1977.

Karan Seth, 38

Karan was a flight pursuer known for his academic career. He is remembered as a devoted husband, and a caring father. He held a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s degree in economics. Karan’s colleagues described him as “full of spirits and a willing worker.” He joined Air India in 1970.

Sunil, 33, and Irene, 29, Shukla

Sunil was a flight pursuer who was travelling his wife, Irene, an air hostess on board. They got married just months earlier in January 1985. Irene was on maternity leave and pregnant with their first child. They were travelling abroad to buy baby clothes and other necessities. Sunil started working at Air India in 1975, and Irene joined five years later.

Surendra, 43, Joyosree, 33, and Ratik, 1, Singh

Surendra was a flight purser who travelling with his wife, Joyosree and their son, Ratik. He is remembered for his talents in the arts, and sketches. Joyosree was a trained middle school teacher, and previously an air hostess at Air India, but left her job when she married Surrendra. Their family of three was travelling to Canada and London, England for the summer holidays. Surendra started working with Air India in 1964.

Inder, 35, Priya, 27, and Vishal, 4, Thakur

Inder was a flight pursuer on board, but also a famous actor, fashion designer and model. He was travelling with his wife, Priya, who used to work with Air India, and their son, Vishal. Priya was pregnant at the time of her death. They were returning home after a family trip to Toronto. Inder joined the airline in 1972.

Kanaya Thakur, 46

Kanaya was flight pursuer, remembered for his jovial attitude and positivity. He was admired and beloved by his colleagues, and family members. Kanaya joined Air India in 1971.

Noshir Vaid, 34

Noshir was an assistant flight pursuer who came from a “family of flyers” that all worked for the same airline. He had asked for Flight 182 specifically, so that he could take his sister on a holiday but she had changed her flight because she was feeling unwell. Noshir started working for Air India in 1977.

Anne, 44, Alex, 37, Lorraine, 19, and Lyon, 16, Travasso

Anne was the personal assistant to the director-personnel, travelling with her husband, Alex, an engineer, and their daughter, Lorraine, and son, Lyon. Lorraine was an outstanding student, fond of music, dancing, and the piano. She had plans to pursue a career in dentistry. Lyon was a high school student who had an eye for photography. Anne started working with the airline in 1970.