Third day of searching for four missing in Quebec medical helicopter crash

Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A Montreal-area school board says a copyright infringement lawsuit brought against it and one of its teachers over the alleged sale of students' artwork has been dropped. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 1:02 pm.

MONTREAL — Police are spending a third day searching for four people who went missing after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec’s North Shore.

The Airmedic helicopter crashed into a lake late Friday near Natashquan, Que., just over 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Five people were aboard the aircraft when it went down.

One person escaped and Airmedic said their life is not in danger.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the crash along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Quebec’s workplace health and safety board.

Airmedic said Sunday that it was suspending operations to offer support to its employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

