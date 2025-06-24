3 charged in home renovation scam that resulted in nearly $300K in loses: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged three people after an investigation into home renovation frauds throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Investigators say between March 2024 and March 2025 the suspects were running businesses in the GTA under the names Kabe Home Improvements, Sen Financial, Space Inc., Entire Smart Home Inc., and Eastwood Construction.

During that time, the suspects allegedly offered two Toronto residents their services, coaching them on how to get a mortgage on their home to pay for the work.

After collecting bank drafts from the home owners, investigators say the suspects failed to do the work.

“The suspects collected bank drafts from these victims, with no intention of completing the home renovations,” a police release states.

“As a result, the victims suffered a combined financial loss of $296,000.”

Police identified and arrested three suspects.

Blake Eastwood, 30, of Vaughan, Blair Eastwood, 30, of Brampton, and Jude Eastwood, 35, of Brampton, are all charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.