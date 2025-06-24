Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday.

The bust occurred on June 12, when a truck from the United States was flagged for a secondary inspection at the Point Edward, Ont., port of entry. During the detailed search, CBSA officers—assisted by a detector dog—uncovered 161 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed inside six boxes in the trailer.

The haul weighed 187 kilograms and carried an estimated street value of $23.3 million, according to officials.

The driver, Karamveer Singh, 27, of Brampton, was arrested and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) along with the seized narcotics. He is now facing charges, including importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and has not ruled out further arrests.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

“This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities. This was outstanding work by officers.”