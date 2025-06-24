$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man’s arrest

The driver, Karamveer Singh, 27, of Brampton, was arrested and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) along with the seized narcotics. Photo: CBSA.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2025 10:21 am.

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday.

The bust occurred on June 12, when a truck from the United States was flagged for a secondary inspection at the Point Edward, Ont., port of entry. During the detailed search, CBSA officers—assisted by a detector dog—uncovered 161 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed inside six boxes in the trailer.

The haul weighed 187 kilograms and carried an estimated street value of $23.3 million, according to officials.

The driver, Karamveer Singh, 27, of Brampton, was arrested and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) along with the seized narcotics. He is now facing charges, including importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and has not ruled out further arrests.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

“This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities. This was outstanding work by officers.”

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran

President Donald Trump said Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire. The comments in a Truth Social post came shortly after...

14m ago

