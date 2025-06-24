Canadian soccer star proving to be a powerhouse on and off the pitch

Nikol Bennett is a high-level, emerging soccer athlete that plays for the U-16 Barrie Soccer Club as a midfielder. She’s currently in high school, but is already eyeing U.S. scholarships to continue her athletic journey and pursue a career in sport management.

Her driven work ethic, outspoken and charismatic personality, and on-field talent are sure to make her a great ambassador for the sport in Canada and across the U.S.

Nikol Bennett

Nikol Bennett – Soccer

