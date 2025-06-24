Don Cherry, 91, signs off from podcast for the final time

Don Cherry reaches into his pocket to pay $100 to Bobby Orr to settle their traditional bet on the game following the Top Prospects game in St. Catharine's, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. Team Orr won 6-0, and so Don Cherry paid Bobby Orr $100 after shaking hands after the game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 9:58 am.

Famed Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry signed off from his podcast for the final time.

The 91-year-old Cherry had hosted “Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast” since August 2023, producing 313 episodes in total. His son and cohost, Tim Cherry, said on the finale that it had racked up 6.5 million downloads.

Cherry’s bold suits were matched only by his even bolder opinions. But he went too far on Nov. 9, 2019, in a televised rant about people not wearing poppies, seemingly aimed at immigrants.

Cherry, who denied targeting new Canadians, was fired two days later. Rogers Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley announced the decision, saying Cherry “made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

For nearly 40 years, Cherry — a pugnacious former minor league defenceman who later coached the NHL’s Boston Bruins and Colorado Rockies — made his name on “Coach’s Corner” during “Hockey Night in Canada.”

Cherry had long been known as a controversial voice in hockey circles, but no moment left a lasting mark quite like that day in 2019.

“Well, Tim, this is our last show. … Thanks everybody for listening and toodaloo,” Cherry said on his final podcast episode.

