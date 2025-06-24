Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, in a residential neighbourhood near Riverbend Road and Campbell Court, in the McCowan Road and Hwy. 7 area.

According to police, the group of intruders broke into the home by smashing through a rear glass door while the homeowners were asleep.

Once inside, the suspects reportedly assaulted one of the residents with a weapon and demanded cash and jewellery. They fled the scene in the victim’s Lexus sedan before officers arrived. The injured victim sustained minor injuries.

All five suspects were wearing black clothing, gloves, and face coverings. Investigators believe the break-in was targeted but have not released details regarding potential motives.

York Regional Police’s Hold-Up Unit is leading the investigation and has released surveillance footage in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

VIDEO