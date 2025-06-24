Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2025 5:58 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 5:59 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, in a residential neighbourhood near Riverbend Road and Campbell Court, in the McCowan Road and Hwy. 7 area.

According to police, the group of intruders broke into the home by smashing through a rear glass door while the homeowners were asleep.

Once inside, the suspects reportedly assaulted one of the residents with a weapon and demanded cash and jewellery. They fled the scene in the victim’s Lexus sedan before officers arrived. The injured victim sustained minor injuries.

All five suspects were wearing black clothing, gloves, and face coverings. Investigators believe the break-in was targeted but have not released details regarding potential motives.

York Regional Police’s Hold-Up Unit is leading the investigation and has released surveillance footage in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

Top Stories

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

2h ago

Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire. The comments in a Truth...

16m ago

Toronto police seek suspect in series of violent extortion incidents tied to escort scam

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are searching for a man accused of a string of disturbing incidents involving extortion, threats, and violence targeting victims he allegedly met through a social media...

1h ago

Canada's challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we...

The Big Story

1h ago

