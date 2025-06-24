More than 100 people on Canadian chartered flight leaving Middle East tonight: Anand

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks to reporters in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 10:45 am.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Canadian chartered flight will leave Jordan this evening with more than 100 people on board.

Speaking from The Hague, Anand says Canada is also helping allied nations get their citizens out of the Middle East but adds the number of foreign nationals asking for help is “minimal” compared to the number of Canadians.

Global Affairs Canada deployed more consular assistance to the region after war broke out between Israel and Iran last week.

Anand says Global Affairs Canada has helped more than 500 Canadians in the region since the conflict began.

She adds that Canada has ground transportation available to help get Canadians out of Israel to a neighbouring country, now that Israeli airspace is closed.

Canada has not had a diplomatic presence in Iran since 2012 and consular services are made available through Turkey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

