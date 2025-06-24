More than 100 people on Canadian chartered flight leaving Middle East tonight: Anand

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Canadian chartered flight will leave Jordan this evening with more than 100 people on board.

Speaking from The Hague, Anand says Canada is also helping allied nations get their citizens out of the Middle East but adds the number of foreign nationals asking for help is “minimal” compared to the number of Canadians.

Global Affairs Canada deployed more consular assistance to the region after war broke out between Israel and Iran last week.

Anand says Global Affairs Canada has helped more than 500 Canadians in the region since the conflict began.

She adds that Canada has ground transportation available to help get Canadians out of Israel to a neighbouring country, now that Israeli airspace is closed.

Canada has not had a diplomatic presence in Iran since 2012 and consular services are made available through Turkey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press