Police say high-risk offender who cut off ankle bracelet could be in Toronto

Neal Bowie, 42, of King Township. York Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 24, 2025 5:46 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 5:56 pm.

Police are trying to track down a high-risk offender who removed his GPS ankle bracelet and failed to return to his court ordered address.

The York Regional Police High Risk Offender Unit is actively searching for Neal Bowie, 42, of King Township.

Bowie was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in the area of Yonge Street and Charles Street West in Toronto.

Investigators believe he is currently somewhere in Toronto.

He’s described as a white male, five foot nine inches tall and 146 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Blue Jays sweater, black Blue Jays pants and brown slippers.

It’s not the first time Bowie has defied a court order.

Back in October 2023 he breached a court order and was briefly “unlawfully at large” before he was ultimately captured and arrested.

If you see him, call 9-1-1.

