Power restored to over 2,000 people in Etobicoke

Power has been restored to over 2,000 customers affected by an outage in Etobicoke.

The power outage affected the areas from Eglington Avenue to Queensway and Mill Road to Kipling Avenue. The original time of restoration was 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it was restored before midnight.

Meanwhile, a power outage causing delays on the TTC at College and Wellesley stations has also ended. The outage was first reported around 6:30 p.m. and service was suspended at the two stations northbound until about 7:30 p.m.

Delays were then reported through the evening until service was suspended between Bloor and Union around 10:45 p.m. It resumed shortly after at 11 p.m.