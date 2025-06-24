Power restored to over 2,000 people in Etobicoke

Two Toronto Hydro vehicles with the CN Tower in the background. (CityNews/Josef Fazio) JOSEF FAZIO

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 24, 2025 10:28 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 11:46 pm.

Power has been restored to over 2,000 customers affected by an outage in Etobicoke.

The power outage affected the areas from Eglington Avenue to Queensway and Mill Road to Kipling Avenue. The original time of restoration was 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it was restored before midnight.

Meanwhile, a power outage causing delays on the TTC at College and Wellesley stations has also ended. The outage was first reported around 6:30 p.m. and service was suspended at the two stations northbound until about 7:30 p.m.

Delays were then reported through the evening until service was suspended between Bloor and Union around 10:45 p.m. It resumed shortly after at 11 p.m.

Top Stories

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

2h ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling quietly resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

The updates on the Scarborough subway extension are set to be reviewed by the Metrolinx board at its June 26, 2025, meeting.

6h ago

Man shows up at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m. The shooting possibly occured...

30m ago

Hockey Hall of Fame unveils class of 2025

Duncan Keith was sorting through papers in his house when he got the call. Unsure if it was a spam call or not, but recognizing the Toronto 416 area code, he quickly decided to answer. It was the...

1h ago

