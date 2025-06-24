Provincial police divers recover body of crew member in Airmedic helicopter crash

A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 11:15 am.

MONTREAL — Provincial police divers have found the body of one of the crew members aboard a medical transport helicopter that crashed on Quebec’s North Shore last week.

Rescue crews found one survivor last week whose life is not in danger.

Search efforts to find the aircraft and three other missing people are ongoing.

The helicopter crashed around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Natashquan, Que., just over 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The helicopter was operated by Montreal-area company Airmedic.

The company says it is in mourning and offered condolences to the family and friends of their fallen colleague.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Home security camera captures intruders following violent robbery

Home surveillance footage captured five suspects fleeing a home after violently robbery that left one person injured and a car stolen in Markham.

3h ago

2:26
Excavator used in failed break-in at Scarborough bank

Afua Baah speaks with business owners who are assessing the damage left behind at a Scarborough Plaza after suspects allegedly tried to break in to a bank overnight using an excavator.

17h ago

0:51
Iran launches attack on U.S. army base in Qatar

Iran fired a retaliation of missiles to a U.S. army base in Qatar following U.S. President Trump's swift move to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

19h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow responds to criticism over pool closures during heat wave

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said some public pools had 'closure periods' during an intense heat wave to protect staff working outside.

20h ago

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

22h ago

More Videos