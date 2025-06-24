Royal upgrade: Trump will stay at the Dutch king’s palace during his NATO visit

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2025 9:42 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 10:08 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has a sleepover this week in the Netherlands that is, quite literally, fit for a king.

Trump is visiting The Hague for a summit of the 32 leaders of NATO on Wednesday, and his sleeping arrangements have received a significant upgrade.

He is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night and be whisked by motorcade along closed-off highways to the Huis Ten Bosch palace, nestled in a forest on the edge of The Hague, for a dinner with other alliance leaders hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

Trump had been expected to stay at a swanky hotel in the town of Noordwijk on the Dutch North Sea coast, but not anymore.

A spokesperson for the Dutch government information service, Anna Sophia Posthumus, told The Associated Press that the president will be sleeping at the palace that is home to Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife, Queen Maxima, and their three daughters, though the princesses have mostly flown the royal nest to pursue studies.

Parts of Huis Ten Bosch palace date back to the 17th century. It has a Wassenaar Wing, where the royal family live, and a Hague Wing that is used by guests. The centerpiece of the palace is the ornate Orange Hall, named for the Dutch Royal House of Orange.

The palace is also close to the new U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands.

Trump is no stranger to royal visits. In 2019, he dropped in to Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth II during a tumultuous visit to the United Kingdom.

___

Associated Press writers Molly Quell in The Hague and Danica Kirka in London contributed.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa. Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on...

1h ago

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Home security camera captures intruders following violent robbery

Home surveillance footage captured five suspects fleeing a home after violently robbery that left one person injured and a car stolen in Markham.

3h ago

2:26
Excavator used in failed break-in at Scarborough bank

Afua Baah speaks with business owners who are assessing the damage left behind at a Scarborough Plaza after suspects allegedly tried to break in to a bank overnight using an excavator.

17h ago

0:51
Iran launches attack on U.S. army base in Qatar

Iran fired a retaliation of missiles to a U.S. army base in Qatar following U.S. President Trump's swift move to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

20h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow responds to criticism over pool closures during heat wave

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said some public pools had 'closure periods' during an intense heat wave to protect staff working outside.

20h ago

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

22h ago

More Videos