School bus driver flees after collision with moped rider in North York: police

Toronto police say a school bus driver did not remain on the scene after a collision with a moped rider in North York.

Officers were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Faywood Boulevard just after 3 p.m. to reports of a collision.

The male moped rider has serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital via a trauma run while the driver of the bus fled.

Sheppard is closed from Faywood to Wilson Heights as police investigate.