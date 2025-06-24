S&P/TSX composite rises even as price of oil falls, U.S. stock markets move higher

The TMX broadcast centre is shown in Toronto on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 12:03 pm.

TORONTO — Strength in technology and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.18 points at 26,697.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 406.92 points at 42,988.70. The S&P 500 index was up 55.33 points at 6,080.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 263.43 points at 19,894.41.

The gains for stocks came as the price of oil pulled back after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The August crude oil contract was down US$3.16 at US$65.35 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$80.10 at US$3,314.90 an ounce.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

